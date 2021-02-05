#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Climate groups laud draft plan to reduce carbon emissions by 75%
View of lighters belonging to Chinese oil company PetroOriental near the Miwuaguno village, Orellana province, Ecuador, on December 10, 2020. The Waorani indigenous people filed a climate change lawsuit against Chinese oil company PetroOriental to extinguish oil lighters within their territories in the Amazon.
Cristina Vega Rhor / AFP

Climate groups laud draft plan to reduce carbon emissions by 75%

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government’s higher ambition of reducing carbon emissions by 2030 is a welcome development for some climate groups, calling it a “mighty start.”

The latest draft text of the country’s National Determined Contributions states that the Philippines is committing to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030. This is a significant increase from the goal of reducing emissions by 30% by 2040 in the initial draft presented last December.

“[This represents] the country’s ambition for GHG mitigation for the period from 2020 to 2030 for the sectors of agriculture, waste, industry, transport and energy,” read the draft text prepared by the Climate Change Commission.

At least 2% of this mitigation target will be implemented unconditionally with nationally mobilized resources, while 72.67% will depend on support or means of implementation provided under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

NDCs embody the efforts by signatories to the Paris accord to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The latest climate plan was presented at a stakeholder consultation Wednesday.

‘Mighty start’

Policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities lauded the higher ambition in the current draft.

“We believe the target total -75% reductions offered in the current draft NDC is a welcome and mighty start. A stance of ambition is proper and we must have the courage to set aside political differences in order to chase common goals,” said Renato Redentor Constantino, ICSC executive director of policy.

Nazrin Castro, The Climate Reality Project Philippines branch manager, said the “ambitious” mitigation target shows the readiness of sectors to leapfrog to a greener and more sustainable development pathway

“We are ready to mobilize our roster of Climate Reality Leaders from the different sectors of society to provide technical support, advocate for ambitious action and create more awareness of the NDC at the community level,” Castro said.

Constantino called on the government to deliver both first and second NDCs in one submission by declaring the Intended NDC submitted in 2015 as the country’s first NDC.

“If we deliver—in one submission—both first and enhanced NDCs, our agencies can focus on one single process of improvements aimed at delivering another credible 2025 NDC ratchet with similar ambition,” he said.

The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable countries to the catastrophic impacts of climate change, failed to submit its NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change last December 31.

It will be submitted by the end of the month.

Suggestions

ICSC said the country’s NDC must include the modernization of the country’s electricity grid and must support the Department of Energy in filing claims to the Warsaw International Mechanism on Loss and Damage, which promotes the implementation of approaches to address loss and damage associated with climate change impacts.

The policy group also said there must be a clear finance component in the NDC. It added that the full quantification and substantiation of the NDC requires further resources and support.

“Let the high emitting countries pay for the modelling effort and other likely more costly simulations and technical studies, even as they pay for strategies conditional on climate finance that are already quantified. Climate justice is our foreign policy—we must demand climate finance compliance from rich countries,” ICSC said.

Climate and environmental groups earlier criticized the country's climate pledge as “underwhelming,” “inadequate” and “shameful.”

Under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, global warming must be limited well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts for a tougher ceiling of 1.5°C.

CLIMATE CHANGE CLIMATE CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
20 hours ago
“Based on current data, the benefits of these vaccines to the general public far outweigh the potential risk of adverse...
Headlines
fbfb
LP eyes Robredo as presidential bet in 2022
LP eyes Robredo as presidential bet in 2022
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The opposition Liberal Party is considering Vice President Leni Robredo as its presidential candidate for the 2022 polls even...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
"I pour scorn on the Western world for destroying Aung San Sii Kyi and making her a victim of the military," Locsin told the...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO won&rsquo;t suspend new vehicle inspection system
LTO won’t suspend new vehicle inspection system
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
After sparking public uproar and the prospect of a Senate investigation, motor vehicle inspection criticized as added burden...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Duterte, pols should be first to receive Chinese vaccine&rsquo;
‘Duterte, pols should be first to receive Chinese vaccine’
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The country’s leaders and politicians, including President Duterte, should be the first to get Chinese-developed COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
19 minutes ago
Two senators on Thursday night berated Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for accusing a journalist of being a propagandist for...
Headlines
fbfb
Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives
Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives
42 minutes ago
The cutter head, the largest part of the first of six tunnel boring machines that will be used for the partial operability...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ probe to include possible fake vaccine entry
DOJ probe to include possible fake vaccine entry
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation would use its assets in monitoring the possible entry of fake coronavirus vaccines from...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte Oks acquisition of 15 more Black Hawks
Duterte Oks acquisition of 15 more Black Hawks
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the acquisition of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the military, weeks after soldiers and militiamen...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders crackdown on pork hoarders, profiteers
Duterte orders crackdown on pork hoarders, profiteers
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To address the spiraling market prices of pork and chicken, President Duterte ordered the trade and agriculture departments...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with