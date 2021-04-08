DOH redeploys doctors, nurses from other regions to Metro Manila hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is redeploying healthcare workers from other regions to augment the manpower in Metro Manila hospitals that are in need of more help as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In a release Thursday, the DOH said 136 doctors and nurses from other regions will be assigned in the capital region to provide additional support.

The first batch of redeployed medical personnel composed of 42 doctors and nurses from Ilocos region, CALABARZON and Bicol region were designated to the following hospitals:

East Avenue Medical Center

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Another 94 health works from Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be redeployed to the following hospitals starting this week:

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

Lung Center of the Philippines

Off site extension of Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center at Quezon Institute

San Lazaro Hospital

Tondo Medical Center

Rizal Medical Center

The DOH said all redeployed medical workers are entitled to testing for COVID-19 prior, during and post deployment, per diem, work transportation expenses, accommodation, and meals on top of their salaries from their mother offices.

The Philippines has so far reported 819,164 COVID-19 cases, of which 158,701 are active. The severe respiratory disease has claimed the lives of 14,059 people.

The alarming spike in case is testing the country’s healthcare capacity, with reports of people driving around the capital looking for a facility that can treat COVID-19 cases. Authorities are scrambling to build modular tents and isolation centers in a bid to boost capacity.

The Private Hospital Association of the Philippines Inc. earlier said private hospital have enough beds but lack employees who will care for COVD-19 patients.

According to the Filipino Nurses United, the nurse to patient ratio in COVID-19 wards should be 1:3 for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients and 1:1 for those needing critical care. But in reality, a nurse handles an average of 12 severe cases and takes care of two to three patients in intensive care unit.

Metro Manila and surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under enhanced community quarantine until April 11.