#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH redeploys doctors, nurses from other regions to Metro Manila hospitals
A sign is placed at the emergency entrance of the Makati Medical Center in Makati City as the private hospital reaches full capacity for the COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File

DOH redeploys doctors, nurses from other regions to Metro Manila hospitals

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is redeploying healthcare workers from other regions to augment the manpower in Metro Manila hospitals that are in need of more help as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In a release Thursday, the DOH said 136 doctors and nurses from other regions will be assigned in the capital region to provide additional support.

The first batch of redeployed medical personnel composed of 42 doctors and nurses from Ilocos region, CALABARZON and Bicol region were designated to the following hospitals:

  • East Avenue Medical Center
  • Quirino Memorial Medical Center
  • Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
  • Amang Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Another 94 health works from Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be redeployed to the following hospitals starting this week:

  • National Kidney and Transplant Institute
  • Lung Center of the Philippines
  • Off site extension of Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center at Quezon Institute
  • San Lazaro Hospital
  • Tondo Medical Center
  • Rizal Medical Center

The DOH said all redeployed medical workers are entitled to testing for COVID-19 prior, during and post deployment, per diem, work transportation expenses, accommodation, and meals on top of their salaries from their mother offices.

The Philippines has so far reported 819,164 COVID-19 cases, of which 158,701 are active. The severe respiratory disease has claimed the lives of 14,059 people.

The alarming spike in case is testing the country’s healthcare capacity, with reports of people driving around the capital looking for a facility that can treat COVID-19 cases. Authorities are scrambling to build modular tents and isolation centers in a bid to boost capacity.

The Private Hospital Association of the Philippines Inc. earlier said private hospital have enough beds but lack employees who will care for COVD-19 patients.

According to the Filipino Nurses United, the nurse to patient ratio in COVID-19 wards should be 1:3 for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients and 1:1 for those needing critical care. But in reality, a nurse handles an average of 12 severe cases and takes care of two to three patients in intensive care unit.

Metro Manila and surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under enhanced community quarantine until April 11.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Where is Uncle Sam now?' Roque twits US, a top COVAX funder
'Where is Uncle Sam now?' Roque twits US, a top COVAX funder
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
"Have we gotten a single vial of vaccine from the Americans? The answer is No," Roque claimed, despite the US being a top...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
play
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
9 hours ago
"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
No plan of permanent presence? Move ships out of West Philippine Sea, Locsin tells China
No plan of permanent presence? Move ships out of West Philippine Sea, Locsin tells China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
"Then tell them to move out. All of them. If they're really fishing the fish are all gone; they're just fouling the water...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA gives hospital compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin
FDA gives hospital compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The move comes amid growing discussions over the use of Ivermectin as a potential treatment for or prophylactic against ...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines temporarily stops giving AstraZeneca shots to those under 60
Philippines temporarily stops giving AstraZeneca shots to those under 60
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is temporarily stopping administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines to those under 60 after the European...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Chinese vaccines, investments keeping Duterte mum on ships in Julian Felipe Reef &mdash; fisherfolk
Chinese vaccines, investments keeping Duterte mum on ships in Julian Felipe Reef — fisherfolk
1 hour ago
“China’s vaccine diplomacy and economic investments seem to clamp a gag order on President Duterte about the sea...
Headlines
fbfb
Transport groups call for temporary suspension of anti-colorum campaign
Transport groups call for temporary suspension of anti-colorum campaign
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Arrests on colorum drivers are among the more polarizing campaigns under an enhanced community quarantine that has significantly...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror debates to resume at earliest on April 27 via videocon session
Anti-terror debates to resume at earliest on April 27 via videocon session
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The succeeding oral arguments on petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will be conducted through videoconference...
Headlines
fbfb
700 senior citizen healthcare workers have received Sinovac jab &mdash; FDA
700 senior citizen healthcare workers have received Sinovac jab — FDA
4 hours ago
The country's Food and Drug Administration assured that hundreds of senior citizens have already been inoculated with the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ-led Task Force vs Corruption files raps before Ombudsman, prosecution
DOJ-led Task Force vs Corruption files raps before Ombudsman, prosecution
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption has filed two complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with