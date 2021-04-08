#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH reminder: Cyclists, others active transport users not required to wear face shields
A policeman checks cyclists next to motorists (R) caught in a traffic at a quarantine checkpoint along a highway in Cainta town, boundary between Rizal province and suburban Manila on March 29, 2021, on day one of government's imposing stricter lockdown, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

DOH reminder: Cyclists, others active transport users not required to wear face shields

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclists and other active transport users are not required to use face shields because of potential safety risks, the Department of Health stressed Thursday.

The department issued the reminder following reports of people being arrested for biking without face shields.

“With increasing reports of cyclists and other active transport users being arrested for not wearing face shields, the Department of Health reiterates that active transport users are NOT required to use face shields due to its potential safety risks when used during active transport,” the DOH said in a statement.

DOH Department Memorandum 2020-0534 states that “individuals engaged in strenuous activities/work, fine workmanship, operation of transportation vehicles, and active transport” are exempted from wearing face shields.

A joint memorandum circular from various government agencies, including the DOH and the Department of Transportation, also states that “due to the possible vision impairment face shields bring,” cyclists and users of other forms of active transport are exempted from the mandatory use of face shields outside of their residences.

The DOH, however, said that face shields must be worn before and after cycling or other similar activities.

“The DOH further reminds active transport users that the use of face masks, and the observance of physical distancing, respiratory hygiene practices, and other appropriate health interventions must continue to be practiced while cycling or engaging in other forms of active transport,” it said.

In Cainta, a doctor who was biking to work was apprehended Sunday for not wearing a face shield. According to tweets from an account claiming to be the doctor’s friend, the healthcare practitioner was booked for “resisting arrest.”

The doctor, who was detained for three nights, was released Wednesday, the Philippine National Police said. Cainta police said unjust vexation and civil disobedience raps were filed against the unnamed doctor.

