Vaccine expert panel recommends use of Sinovac COVID-19 jab on elderly

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s vaccine expert panel has recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech on the elderly, the group’s head said Wednesday.

“The VEP has recommended that it (Sinovac) can be used on senior citizens,” Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the panel, said in a briefing.

She added that the country’s Food and Drug Administration is consolidating data and will “soon” announce the decision on the panel’s recommendation.

In a text message to Philstar.com, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the agency is “studying the recommendations right now.”

The emergency use authorization issued to CoronaVac clears the jab for use only on “clinically healthy” individuals aged 18 to 59.

The FDA also did not recommend the Chinese-made jab to medical frontliners due to a lower efficacy rate of 50.4% reported among the group. But experts part of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group approved the vaccine to be offered to those willing to take it as it was found to be 100% effective in staving off severe to moderate cases.

Gloriani stressed that CoronaVac has a good safety profile and prevents severe COVID-19. Adverse events were mild to moderate.

The 67-year-old microbiologist also said she has received two doses of CoronaVac already. She signed a waiver before getting inoculated.

‘We can't delay vaccination’

Gloriani said the panel’s recommendation to use CoronaVac is in view of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. She emphasized there is a need to use the available vaccine supplies the country has.

Aside from CoronaVac, the country is also rolling out the jabs developed by AstraZeneca. The FDA approved the use of AstraZeneca on the elderly.

However, several local governments are postponing the inoculation of senior citizens due to the shortage of available AstraZeneca shots.

“We are in a pandemic and we cannot delay vaccination because the vaccine we are waiting for has not arrived yet,” Gloriani said in Filipino.

In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the delivery additional AstraZeneca jabs obtained through the COVAX Facility will be delayed

“The doses will be delayed but they did not say it will take until the end of May,” she said.

The Philippines aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. So far, some 826,607 health workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities have been vaccinated against COVID-19.