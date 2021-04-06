#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte urged: Call for special Congress session to pass 'Bayanihan 3'
This photo taken March 23, 2020 shows the House of Representatives in a special session to tackle proposed measures to grant President Rodrigo Duterte with additional powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Felicer Santos

Duterte urged: Call for special Congress session to pass 'Bayanihan 3'

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte must call for a special session of Congress to pass a measure that would give emergency cash subsidies to vulnerable households and replenish the government's dwindling pandemic funds, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Tuesday.  

Congress is on break until May 17 but Drilon said the Senate is prepared to hold a special session to pass another economic stimulus package, or Bayanihan 3, and expand the government’s cash subsidy program amid the strict lockdown placed on the National Capital Region and nearby areas.  

This comes a day after Malacañang claimed a lack of funds for more aid, ruling out any further extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR+ bubble even though increases in new cases are still breaking records and hospitals are still overwhelmed. 

"They said there won't be an extension because there's no more money. For me, that's wrong," Drilon said in Filipino during an interview with radio DZRH. 

“There are many intelligence funds, anti-insurgency funds... the president needs to call a special session to address this. Realign items that are not needed."

Under the General Appropriations Act, P19 billion is allocated for the anti-insurgency fund and P9.5 billion is allocated for confidential and intelligence funds. 

Meanwhile, some 22.9 million poor families in the NCR+ bubble stand to receive one-time aid of P1,000 either in cash or in kind to help them through yet another round of ECQ. Per family, cash aid will not exceed P4,000. 

However, this aid is not expected to be available until at least mid-April, even though the stricter lockdown has been in place for more than a week now. 

Drilon warns vs. repeat of record-high unemployment, hunger seen in 2020 

In a separate statement, Drilon noted that the pandemic-induced lockdown last year left 7.6 million families hungry. He also cited the unemployment rate which rose to 17.7%, equivalent to around 7.3 million unemployed Filipinos last April 2020. 

"This is the situation that we have to prepare for. We cannot let another 7.6 million Filipino families go hungry this year," he said. "Our inaction or delayed action can make another 7.3 million Filipinos lose their jobs again this month. We cannot let businesses permanently shut down."

“After all, it is the ineptitude of the Department of Health and the IATF which brought us to this situation,” he also said.

Palace cool to fresh stimulus package proposals

In February, after close administration ally House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) filed a P420-billion Bayanihan 3 bill along with Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina), Malacañang said the government still had enough financial resources for its pandemic response. 

In response to Drilon's comments, Velasco later Tuesday told state-run PTV that the lower chamber is also ready to swiftly pass its Bayanihan 3 measure "if need be." 

He added that the bill is still being studied by the committees on economic affairs and social services. "[B]y the time the measures are finished at the committee level, we would have resumed session in May."

"However, if Malacañang certifies the bill as urgent, we will comply." 

Under Section 15, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, the president is granted the authority to call a special session of Congress at any time. — Bella Perez-Rubio 

