#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Speaker proposes P420-billion 'Bayanihan 3' bill
Undated file photo shows an ongoing House session at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines. Social distancing protocols are observed.
STAR/Boy Santos, file

Speaker proposes P420-billion 'Bayanihan 3' bill

(Philstar.com) - February 7, 2021 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco disclosed Sunday that he had filed the proposed “Bayanihan to Arise As One Act" or the Bayanihan 3 in an attempt to help spur the country's economic recovery in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to reporters, Velasco claimed that 115 members of major political parties and blocs in the administration-allied supermajority in the lower chamber have already signaled their support for the measure and their intent to co-author House Bill No. 8628, which he filed with Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District).

Velasco also claimed that the first two iterations of the stimulus law were “not sufficient for the genuine economic recovery of the country.”

“Given that actual economic output in 2020 was far below what was assumed for budget purposes, and further losses may still be incurred as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to prevail well into the current fiscal year, an additional economic stimulus package is needed to help the government meet its recovery targets for the year,” Velasco said.

Velasco has also proposed amending the 1987 Constitution to remove restrictions on foreign ownership that lawmakers say are keeping investors away. The move is meant to help the Philippine economy recover, proponents said.

According to the House speaker, the proposed appropriation in Bayanihan 3 includes:

  • P52 billion for subsidies to small business for wages and other worker-related expenses;
  • P100 billion for the capacity-building of businesses in critically impacted sectors;
  • P108 billion for additional social amelioration to impacted households through programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development;
  • P70 billion for the provision of assistance and capacity-building to farmers, livestock producers and fishermen;
  • P30 billion for the implementation of unemployment assistance and cash-for-work programs under the Department of Labor and Employment;
  • P30 billion for internet allowances to primary, secondary and tertiary students and teachers in public and private educational institutions;
  • P5 billion to the Department of Public Works and Highways for the rehabilitation of typhoon-affected areas, including the repair, reconstruction and/or construction of flood control works, roads, bridges, public buildings and other damaged public works, to be distributed proportionately among provinces and cities affected;
  • P25 billion to the Department of Health for the procurement of COVID-19 medication and vaccines, and to finance logistics, information awareness campaigns, and other related operational expenses.

To recall, the second iteration of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act had already lapsed by end-December. However, President Rodrigo Duterte in early January extended the validity of appropriations under the law until June 30, 2021.

As early as November, lawmakers had already filed their own versions of the Bayanihan 3 seeking free vaccination and assistance to the agriculture, health, and education sectors. 

In January, Quimbo said such a measure would be a necessity in the wake of the record 9.5% contraction in the country’s gross domestic product amid the pandemic. “Prior to the pandemic, our government spending growth in 2019 was already at 8.7 percent. Now with the pandemic and with the worst economic recession, government spending growth in 2020 was only at 10.38 percent... Our spending is the lowest in the ASEAN,” she said. 

“Government must therefore take the lead to promote business and consumer confidence and social welfare. Increased, well-targeted spending is a vital step to achieving these goals,” Velasco said in his press release. 

Earlier, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said he felt a third iteration of the law would no longer be necessary to give the extension of the second. 

“We’re not discussing it...Bayanihan 2 is still in progress and I think they’re [the executive department] doing well, They’re doing fine, I can’t say it’s bad," Sotto said at a media forum in mid-January.

Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio and The STAR

BAYANIHAN BAYANIHAN TO HEAL AS ONE ACT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
12 hours ago
China on Friday warned off a US warship sailing near contested islands in the South China Sea, Beijing said, the first such...
Headlines
fbfb
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified yesterday that there is no definite date yet for the arrival in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is doing simulation exercises in preparation for its transport of COVID-19 vaccines across...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Amid criticisms by some sectors, the Department of National Defense has defended the planned acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Davao del Sur
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Davao del Sur
5 minutes ago
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday noon with damage and aftershocks expected, Phivolcs said.
Headlines
fbfb
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
1 hour ago
"We at the CHR continue to remind the government, particularly our law enforcers, to maintain adherence and respect for the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Not the time to implement child car seat law&rsquo;
‘Not the time to implement child car seat law’
12 hours ago
A senator close to President Duterte said yesterday that the Chief Executive does not want to implement the child car seat...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Despite having eight new cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said yesterday there is still...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases chiefs Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with