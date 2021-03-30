#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH to include antigen test results in 'NCR Plus' COVID-19 count
A health worker in protective clothes holds a Covid-19 antigen test on the novel coronavirus on September 23, 2020 in Vienna, on the sidelines of the Austrian Media Days.
APA/AFP/George Hochmuth

DOH to include antigen test results in 'NCR Plus' COVID-19 count

(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Antigen test results for COVID-19 in the 'NCR Plus' area will now be included in the Philippines' overall count of infections, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

'NCR Plus' covers Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite.

In a House inquiry on government's pandemic response, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained that antigen tests still need to be confirmed through RT-PCR screenings. But she said the move is allowed under the agency's guidelines on areas where there is a high prevalance of cases.

"The rapid antigen test will be officially reported for this period that we have this increase in the number of cases," she said, echoing health chief Francisco Duque III and testing czar Vince Dizon's remarks that it would be done as part of an "outbreak response."

This came after Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) said there appears to be a growing number of individuals testing positive on antigen tests conducted by local governments. These, however, are not counted as only results from RT-PCR tests are included in the tally.

Vergeire, however, said persons who turn out positive on antigen tests are not reported by the DOH. Instead, the official said, they are classified as suspect or probable cases. 

"They are not confirmed COVID-19 cases," she added. "They are not reported in the case bulletin, but we have the numbers for that and we also manage them."

A gap to address

In one exchange between Quimbo and Duque, the health secretary admitted that not including antigen test results in the country's overall count is a gap that they recognize and that needs policy review.

Testing czar Dizon sought to explain that in 'NCR Plus' alone, daily testing is between 25,000 to 30,000 samples but that this is still not enough due to "inherent limitations" of the RT-PCR tests. 

He said the screenings are prone to delays when laboratory personnel handling samples get infected too, and the results take time to be released. 

"In order to manage a surge this huge, the turnaround time of tests is very important," Dizon said partly in Filipino. "Given those two issues in light of the surge, our experts opted to go for antigen tests as these do not need to go through laboratories."

As March comes to an end, the Philippines continues to report significant increase in new coronavirus cases, with over 9,000 added in recent days.

The numbers have propelled the country's total to 741,181 by March 30, with active cases still at an alarming figure of 124,680. — Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 TESTING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS STELLA QUIMBO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the one week ECQ in the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
20 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General’s motions for extension to answer the push for a temporary stop on the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH humihirit ng isa pang linggo ng ECQ para sa 'NCR Plus'
DOH humihirit ng isa pang linggo ng ECQ para sa 'NCR Plus'
7 hours ago
Itinutulak ngayon ng Department of Health (DOH) ang muling pagpapalawig ng pinakamahigpit na lockdown para sa Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
20 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
MECQ ibinaba sa Quirino, Santiago City ngayong Abril; ECQ sa 'NCR Plus' ire-review pa
MECQ ibinaba sa Quirino, Santiago City ngayong Abril; ECQ sa 'NCR Plus' ire-review pa
21 hours ago
Magpapatuloy pa ng dalawang linggo ang pagpapatupad ng pinakamahihigpit na lockdowns sa Metro Manila at ilang karatig na probinsya...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to ECQ seen to push back resumption of classroom learning
Return to ECQ seen to push back resumption of classroom learning
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
"This lockdown and the record-high number of daily new cases means dimmer prospects for back to face-to-face classes and improved...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH records 9,475 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' readies for new ECQ
DOH records 9,475 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' readies for new ECQ
2 days ago
Health officials on Sunday reported 9,475 new COVID-19 cases, ahead of Greater Manila Area's return to Enhanced Community...
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP exec: Why ban Masses but allow gyms, spas in 'NCR Plus'?
CBCP exec: Why ban Masses but allow gyms, spas in 'NCR Plus'?
By Christian Deiparine | 7 days ago
A CBCP official aired his dismay on an entire ban on religious gatherings in Metro Manila and four provinces as Holy Week...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with