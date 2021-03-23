Courts in 'NCR Plus' scale down operations

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator has ordered a scale down in operations in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal courts following stricter protocols issued by the government’s coronavirus task force.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez directed all first and second level courts and offices in areas in the “NCR+ bubble” to maintain a skeleton force of 30-50% in-court at the sound discretion of the Presiding Judge and the Clerk of Court from March 23 to 31.

“Those who will not be in-court shall work from home and be subject to the submission of accomplishment reports,” Marquez said.

The court administrator also encouraged presiding judges to conduct videoconferencing hearings as an alternative to in-court trials during the said period.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of Inter-Agency Task Force to revert Metro Manila and four nearby provinces to General Community Quarantine status, with new and stricter protocols enforced.

QC courts seek temporary closure of premises

As courts reduce operations due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Quezon City Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert has asked permission from the OCA for temporary closing the two Halls of Justice in their locality from March 22 to April 4, or until a period the office deems proper.

If their request would be granted, the judge assured that the QC courts will continue their operations through videoconference hearing and working from home. The courts will also remain open to queries through their email and contact numbers.

Villavert said that in March 2021, they recorded nine COVID-19 infections among personnel, “the highest number of confirmed cases in the QC HOJ Buildings in a given month.”

The judge, in a letter dated March 19, said the “drastic increase… is indeed very alarming,” as it also happened while they observe health protocols in the workplace.

“[T]he physical closure of the HOJ buildings is necessary in order to slow down or eliminate the transmission of the virus within the buildings, to continuously disinfect and sanitize the premises, and to effective protect the QC HOJ personnel, litigants and other court users and the general public from the virus,” Villavert added.

Data from the Department of Health showed that as of March 22, Quezon City has 8,682 active COVID-19 cases. National caseload of the coronavirus hit 671,792, with 8,019 additions recorded on Monday alone.