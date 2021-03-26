#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination 'substitution list' must include health workers
Frontliners get inoculated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH: COVID-19 vaccination 'substitution list' must include health workers

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Only health workers are allowed to be included in the “quick substitution list” for vaccination as they are currently the top priority in the country’s COVID-19 inoculation efforts, the Department of Health stressed Friday.

The “quick substitution list” includes people who can get COVID-19 vaccines in case individuals scheduled to receive jabs do not show up. Vaccination sites had been ordered to prepare substitution lists that must include health workers prior to the start of COVID-19 immunization program on March 1.

“Your quick substitution list should include all health workers and frontliners and who are directly caring for our COVID-19 patients,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“Never did we say that we’re going to the next sector dyan sa quick substitution protocol,” she added.

Vergeire said vaccination sites had been told to include workers of nearby private hospitals and clinics in the inoculation efforts.

“As long as there are still healthcare workers who are not vaccinated, you’re supposed to continue and look for them and vaccinate them,” she said.

The country has administered 508,332 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as first shots as of March 23. The government is aiming to vaccinate 1.8 million health workers across the archipelago.

Other sectors

The health official made the statement after Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said that actor Mark Anthony Fernandez got vaccinated because he was supposedly part of the city’s substitution list. Olivarez said the actor was eligible for vaccination as he has depression and hypertension.

Vergeire said the agency recognizes depression as a co-moborbidity but she stressed that the government has yet to complete vaccinating healthcare workers.

Current vaccination efforts are focused on frontline workers in health facilities (A1). Next in line are senior citizens (A2), followed by persons with comorbidities (A3), frontline personnel in essential sectors (A4) and the indigent population (A5).

Vergeire added only the national government can give instructions if hospitals and local government units can vaccinate the next sector after healthcare workers.

As reports of local official skipping the queue for COVID-19 inoculation surface, authorities appealed to public servants to follow the government’s prioritization framework. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. even said Filipinos have a “moral obligation” to let medical frontliners receive the limited jabs first.

The country may risk losing millions of much needed vaccines supplied by the COVAX facility if it fails to follow prioritization commitments. The government is bound to get millions of free COVID-19 shots from the WHO-led effort, enough to immunize at least 15% of its population against the disease.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage&rsquo;
‘Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage’
By Ralph Villanueva | 13 hours ago
It was the fear of seeing doses of vaccines go to waste that made the Parañaque City government decide to allow actor...
Headlines
fbfb
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Satellite images dated March 7, 2021 show new Chinese construction on Subi Reef on the same day that the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbfb
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
19 hours ago
The National Kidney Transplant Institute has reached full capacity for its COVID-19 patients, with more of its health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Capiz cardinal named Manila archbishop
Capiz cardinal named Manila archbishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Pope Francis yesterday appointed Capiz Cardinal Jose Advincula as the new archbishop of Manila, replacing Cardinal Luis Antonio...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte&rsquo;s birthday wish: End of pandemic
Duterte’s birthday wish: End of pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte’s wish for his 76th birthday is the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to normalcy, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Chinese ships mooring in Julian Felipe Reef since December 2020 &mdash; report
Chinese ships mooring in Julian Felipe Reef since December 2020 — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 46 minutes ago
Satellite images released by US-based Simularity showed that a large number of Chinese ships have been "mooring, arriving...
Headlines
fbfb
Another SC justice considers early retirement
Another SC justice considers early retirement
1 hour ago
Another Supreme Court justice is considering early retirement, which will give President Rodrigo Duterte another opportunity...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Religious gatherings at 10% capacity allowed from April 1 to 4
IATF: Religious gatherings at 10% capacity allowed from April 1 to 4
1 hour ago
The coronavirus task force will allow religious gatherings with reduced capacity for the latter part of holy week.
Headlines
fbfb
House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge
House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is asking the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the red-tagging of a Mandaluyong judge...
Headlines
fbfb
Supplies of COVID-19 therapeutics 'running low' as Philippines battles surge in cases
Supplies of COVID-19 therapeutics 'running low' as Philippines battles surge in cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, the DOH said the current stocks antiviral drug remdesivir and anti-inflammatory treatment tocilizumab...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with