#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Another SC justice considers early retirement
This undated image shows Justice Edgardo Delos Santos.

Another SC justice considers early retirement

(Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another Supreme Court justice is considering early retirement, which will give President Rodrigo Duterte another opportunity to appoint a new magistrate to the top court.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka announced Friday that Justice Edgardo Delos Santos is mulling over retiring early due to “health reasons,” but did not disclose what these were.

Hosaka said Delos Santos has advised his staff as early as March 19 to start looking for other jobs.

But until Delos Santos actually retires, he still sits in the high court, said the SC spokesperson.

“Justice Delos Santos further added that he remains an incumbent member of the Supreme Court until after a specific date of retirement, as may be indicated in a formal letter from him to the En Banc, is accepted and acted upon by the Court,” Hosaka said.

Delos Santos, 68, was appointed by Duterte in 2019 to replace retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza. He is not set to retire until June 12, 2022.

The Cebu-based appellate court justice Delos Santos wanted to end his four-decade career in government service at the high tribunal.

A native of Palompon, Leyte, Delos Santos was known as the habal-habal driver judge of Dumaguete City who succeeded associate justice Gabriel Inglis as an executive judge of the Visayas station.

Delos Santos is a graduate of the University of San Carlos in Cebu, where he earned his bachelor of laws degree.

Delos Santos initially served as a municipal trial court judge in Dumaguete and later became regional trial court judge in Bacolod before his appointment to the appellate court. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Edith Regalado/The STAR

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage&rsquo;
‘Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage’
By Ralph Villanueva | 13 hours ago
It was the fear of seeing doses of vaccines go to waste that made the Parañaque City government decide to allow actor...
Headlines
fbfb
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Satellite images dated March 7, 2021 show new Chinese construction on Subi Reef on the same day that the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbfb
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
19 hours ago
The National Kidney Transplant Institute has reached full capacity for its COVID-19 patients, with more of its health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Capiz cardinal named Manila archbishop
Capiz cardinal named Manila archbishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Pope Francis yesterday appointed Capiz Cardinal Jose Advincula as the new archbishop of Manila, replacing Cardinal Luis Antonio...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte&rsquo;s birthday wish: End of pandemic
Duterte’s birthday wish: End of pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte’s wish for his 76th birthday is the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to normalcy, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination 'substitution list' must include health workers
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination 'substitution list' must include health workers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 26 minutes ago
“Your quick substitution list should include all health workers and frontliners and who are directly caring for our...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ships mooring in Julian Felipe Reef since December 2020 &mdash; report
Chinese ships mooring in Julian Felipe Reef since December 2020 — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 46 minutes ago
Satellite images released by US-based Simularity showed that a large number of Chinese ships have been "mooring, arriving...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Religious gatherings at 10% capacity allowed from April 1 to 4
IATF: Religious gatherings at 10% capacity allowed from April 1 to 4
1 hour ago
The coronavirus task force will allow religious gatherings with reduced capacity for the latter part of holy week.
Headlines
fbfb
House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge
House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is asking the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the red-tagging of a Mandaluyong judge...
Headlines
fbfb
Supplies of COVID-19 therapeutics 'running low' as Philippines battles surge in cases
Supplies of COVID-19 therapeutics 'running low' as Philippines battles surge in cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, the DOH said the current stocks antiviral drug remdesivir and anti-inflammatory treatment tocilizumab...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with