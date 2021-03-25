#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency
This file photo shows a view of Balesin Island Club in Quezon Province.
Balesin Island Club/Facebook

DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers from National Capital Region and four nearby provinces are only allowed to go out of the so-called “bubble” if there are legitimate medical emergencies and other essential reasons, according to Tourism Undersecretary Benito “Bong” Bengzon Jr.

Bengzon, the spokesperson of the Department of Tourism, made the reiteration after the agency received reports from “concerned citizens” that an exclusive resort in east of Quezon province, is offering a program wherein its members could still travel outside the Greater Manila bubble through a medical certificate for an immunity program.

“We are aware that non-essential travel is not allowed. However, there is an exception with reference to travel for ‘medical purposes,’” Balesin Island Club chair Roberto Ongpin said in a letter dated March 22 obtained by the DOT.

“I have asked our Medical Director of Aegle Wellness, Center, Dr. Ben Valdecanas, to develop an Anti-COVID Immunity Treatment Program for which all intending visitors to Balesin, whether members or guests, can legitimately sign up,” he added.

Immunity program not new

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the exclusive resort explained that its resort was allowed to reopen for “precisely the same medical reason” when the NCR was also locked down during the modified enhanced community quarantine implemented in August last year.  

“All Balesin visitors were required to undergo an Immunity Booster Program at Aegle Wellness Center. Aegle Wellness Center is an extensive medical facility on Balesin, which is staffed by doctors and other medical personnel on a 24/7 basis,” the resort’s statement read.

“Balesin is COVID-free and pure sea air environment is surely safer than anywhere in Metro Manila,” it added.

Bengzon, however, said this time, the DOT does not consider the resort’s immunity program as a medical emergency.

“Sa ngayon, hindi natin pinapayagan ang movement to that particular resort. Kung sinasabi nilang ginagawa nila to dati, very clear ang guidelines ng IATF, hindi ka puwede lumabas dito sa tinatawag na NCR bubble except for exceptional cases – humanitarian or medical emergency,” the tourism official said at the Thursday’s Laging Handa Press Briefing.

(Right now, we are not allowing the movement to that particular resort. If they are saying they are doing this before, the IATF’s guidelines are clear, you are not allowed to go out of the so-called bubble except for exceptional cases— humanitarian or medical)

“So, sa nakikita namin, hindi naman matuturing na medical emergency ‘yung inooffer nilang services,” he added.

(So, based on what we’re seeing, the services they are offering are not medical emergency)

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat echoed the statement, saying the IATF Resolution No. 104 is clear.

“The exceptions for non-essential travel should not to be used as a means to circumvent the restrictions. There is a reason for the rule and the exceptions as well,” Puyat said.

“The guidelines are clear, when we talk of medical exemptions we are talking about medical emergencies or those cases with urgency. Our health workers just asked for two weeks. Let’s respect that,” she added.

Probe into Balesin Island Club

Puyat reportedly said the DOT would launch a probe into the immunity program of Balesin.

Asked when the investigation will take place and whether the resort would be issued a show cause order, both Puyat and DOT Region IV-A director Michael Angara Palispis have yet to respond to Philstar.com’s inquiry.

Meanwhile, Bengzon called on travelers to heed the latest IATF’s ban on non-essential travels.

He said staycation is still allowed within the NCR bubble.

BALESIN ISLAND CLUB BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNDERSECRETARY BENITO BENGZON
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 22, 2021 - 12:44pm

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

March 22, 2021 - 12:44pm

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong says the city will not accept tourists from NCR, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite in line with the IATF Resolution No. 104 that prohibits non-essential travels. —  Philstar.com/Rosette Adel

March 19, 2021 - 8:05am

The National Task Force vs COVID-19 revises its earlier memo on the temporary suspension of travel into the Philippines.

All Filipino citizens, whether a returning OFW or non-OFW, will be allowed to return to the country.

March 18, 2021 - 3:23pm

The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force approves saliva RT-PCR test as an alternative to the nasopharyngeal swab RT-PCR as one of the entry requirements to the island.

The DOT and BIATF say the test should only be administered by the Philippine Red Cross and other testing laboratories that have been approved and accredited by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health. —  Rosette Adel

March 14, 2021 - 9:33am

Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said Sunday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".

"As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles," he told public broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining. — AFP

March 11, 2021 - 11:54am

Almost one million Australians will be able to enjoy half-price flights to domestic holiday destinations, under a government plan announced Thursday to boost tourism as Covid border closures keep international travellers out.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government would spend Aus$1.2 billion (US$929,000 million) to subsidise 800,000 flights to areas outside major cities that were "heavily dependent on international tourists".

Half-price airfares will be offered to entice Australians to book holidays at places like the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and the Gold Coast. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: Investigate people who skipped COVID-19 vaccine priority list
play
Duterte: Investigate people who skipped COVID-19 vaccine priority list
15 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday aired his dismay over the vaccination of people who are not medical workers and who...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao poll officer gets, CA nod for Comelec post
Davao poll officer gets, CA nod for Comelec post
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments confirmed yesterday the appointment of lawyer Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio as commissioner...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases outside bubble also rising &ndash; OCTA
COVID-19 cases outside bubble also rising – OCTA
14 hours ago
Two provinces outside the so-called National Capital Region-Plus bubble have also recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases this...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR+ bubble is no lockdown, Palace insists
NCR+ bubble is no lockdown, Palace insists
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
With businesses allowed to operate despite some restrictions, Malacañang maintained that placing the National Capital...
Headlines
fbfb
India hopes for faster talks with Philippines on vaccine
India hopes for faster talks with Philippines on vaccine
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran hopes for faster discussions with the Philippine government for the procurement of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate bill seeks to criminalize red-tagging
Senate bill seeks to criminalize red-tagging
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon wants to punish red-tagging state agents with up to ten years in prison and disqualification...
Headlines
fbfb
House approves bill protecting freelancers
House approves bill protecting freelancers
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
A unanimous House of Representatives approved a bill that seeks to provide additional benefits and protection to freelancers,...
Headlines
fbfb
65% of Filipinos list staying healthy, avoiding illness as top personal concern
65% of Filipinos list staying healthy, avoiding illness as top personal concern
3 hours ago
The Tugon ng Masa survey of 1,200 respondents found that 65% of adult Filipinos said that staying healthy and avoiding illness...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Give vaccines donated by private sector to NCR&rsquo;
‘Give vaccines donated by private sector to NCR’
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The private sector wants to focus its vaccine donations to the government in the National Capital Region , epicenter of the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;COVID-19 deaths remain low despite surge in cases&rsquo;
‘COVID-19 deaths remain low despite surge in cases’
By Shiela Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has remained low despite the surge in cases in the past weeks, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with