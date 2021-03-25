DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers from National Capital Region and four nearby provinces are only allowed to go out of the so-called “bubble” if there are legitimate medical emergencies and other essential reasons, according to Tourism Undersecretary Benito “Bong” Bengzon Jr.

Bengzon, the spokesperson of the Department of Tourism, made the reiteration after the agency received reports from “concerned citizens” that an exclusive resort in east of Quezon province, is offering a program wherein its members could still travel outside the Greater Manila bubble through a medical certificate for an immunity program.

“We are aware that non-essential travel is not allowed. However, there is an exception with reference to travel for ‘medical purposes,’” Balesin Island Club chair Roberto Ongpin said in a letter dated March 22 obtained by the DOT.

“I have asked our Medical Director of Aegle Wellness, Center, Dr. Ben Valdecanas, to develop an Anti-COVID Immunity Treatment Program for which all intending visitors to Balesin, whether members or guests, can legitimately sign up,” he added.

Immunity program not new

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the exclusive resort explained that its resort was allowed to reopen for “precisely the same medical reason” when the NCR was also locked down during the modified enhanced community quarantine implemented in August last year.

“All Balesin visitors were required to undergo an Immunity Booster Program at Aegle Wellness Center. Aegle Wellness Center is an extensive medical facility on Balesin, which is staffed by doctors and other medical personnel on a 24/7 basis,” the resort’s statement read.

“Balesin is COVID-free and pure sea air environment is surely safer than anywhere in Metro Manila,” it added.

Bengzon, however, said this time, the DOT does not consider the resort’s immunity program as a medical emergency.

“Sa ngayon, hindi natin pinapayagan ang movement to that particular resort. Kung sinasabi nilang ginagawa nila to dati, very clear ang guidelines ng IATF, hindi ka puwede lumabas dito sa tinatawag na NCR bubble except for exceptional cases – humanitarian or medical emergency,” the tourism official said at the Thursday’s Laging Handa Press Briefing.

(Right now, we are not allowing the movement to that particular resort. If they are saying they are doing this before, the IATF’s guidelines are clear, you are not allowed to go out of the so-called bubble except for exceptional cases— humanitarian or medical)

“So, sa nakikita namin, hindi naman matuturing na medical emergency ‘yung inooffer nilang services,” he added.

(So, based on what we’re seeing, the services they are offering are not medical emergency)

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat echoed the statement, saying the IATF Resolution No. 104 is clear.

“The exceptions for non-essential travel should not to be used as a means to circumvent the restrictions. There is a reason for the rule and the exceptions as well,” Puyat said.

“The guidelines are clear, when we talk of medical exemptions we are talking about medical emergencies or those cases with urgency. Our health workers just asked for two weeks. Let’s respect that,” she added.

Probe into Balesin Island Club

Puyat reportedly said the DOT would launch a probe into the immunity program of Balesin.

Asked when the investigation will take place and whether the resort would be issued a show cause order, both Puyat and DOT Region IV-A director Michael Angara Palispis have yet to respond to Philstar.com’s inquiry.

Meanwhile, Bengzon called on travelers to heed the latest IATF’s ban on non-essential travels.

He said staycation is still allowed within the NCR bubble.