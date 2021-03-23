#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Band-aid solutions' won't control virus spread, health workers say on 'NCR Plus' curbs
Police and barangay officers man the entry and exit points of Barangay 297 in Manila at Monday midnight, March 22, 2021 after it was placed under a four-day lockdown along with 12 other barangays.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

'Band-aid solutions' won't control virus spread, health workers say on 'NCR Plus' curbs

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — A group of medical workers is calling for concrete interventions to address the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, saying the new restrictions in the "NCR Plus" area will not work to stop the spread.

Members of the 160-strong Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 said government should take the two weeks' worth of curbs in Metro Manila and the provinces od Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna to strengthen healthcare systems.

"We did not reach this current surge of almost 8,000 a day, overnight," HPAAC said in a March 22 statement. "The nature of the pandemic exposed our previously weak health and social support systems."

The group's call came as several hospitals in the capital region began reporting full capacity at their COVID-19 wards, with daily additional infections reaching all-time highs in recent days. On Monday, Philippine Hospital Association chief Jaime Almora also sought staff reinforcements with medical facilities now at "critical level" and workers already exhausted.

FROM 2020: Medical frontliners call for ‘timeout’

And while government has ordered hospitals within the 'NCR Plus' to increase bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, it was mum on addressing the possibility of the medical workforce being overwhelmed.

"We urge our leaders in government, especially our economic managers, to respect the primacy of health objectives in fighting the pandemic," HPAAC added. "This is the reality: containing the virus through scientific approaches will pave the way for economic recovery."

Suggestions from healthcare workers

HPAAC, in their reommendations, said the referral system for the infected should be improved, to determine who can stay at home for monitoring or who should be brought to hospitals for medical attention.

It said too that there is a need for better data collection and sharing between local governments and the private sector to track better those who may have been exposed.

"Our contact tracing system is fragmented, making it difficult, if not impossible, to track the movement of the virus," the group said. "This will allow us to get ahead of developing COVID-19 hotspots. This urgent action should have been done last year."

HPAAC added that ventilation should be intensified in workplaces, transportation and commercial establishments, or their "Apat Dapat" campaign: Air circulation and ventilation, physical distancing of one meter or more, always use face mask and face shield, and thirty minutes interactions or less.

On vaccine rollout, help for affected

Healthcare professionals said government should clarify the process on how the private sector can "legitimately engage, including their extent and conditionalities" in vaccination efforts. 

This came on top of of claims by some senators that there is a proposal barring manufacturers of tobacco, soda, and other "unhealthy" products from importing the jabs. Malacanang has since said that companies can purchase their own doses, but will still be through a tripartite agreement with the drugmaker and the national government.

"Furthermore, government officials must be prudent and accountable in communicating vaccine information to the public, ensuring alignment to evidence and national policy," HPAAC added.

The group also appealed for social protection for those who may be affected by the new restrictions, particularly workers. 

Members said "it is the government's duty to protect and give relief to the vulnerable sectors of our population," a call that the administration has rejected, saying there is no need with work still allowed to go on.

"The public sees the differences in government response across countries, and their effect on economies," HPAAC said. "They are already holding this government accountable. Let us not waste any more time."

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE MEDICAL WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
2 days ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels &mdash; analyst
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The 220 ships photographed in the coral reef in the West Philippine Sea look and operate like the steel-hulled vessels that...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta bids farewell
Chief Justice Peralta bids farewell
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
On what should have been a well-attended event by fellow magistrates, only two justices were physically present at the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No &lsquo;ayuda&rsquo; during GCQ bubble
Palace: No ‘ayuda’ during GCQ bubble
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The government does not need to provide aid or ayuda similar to the multibillion-peso package given during last year’s...
Headlines
fbfb
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta’s term is characterized by a rapid shift to digitization of court process due to the,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines sees 5,867 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 677,653
Philippines sees 5,867 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 677,653
58 minutes ago
The Philippines on Tuesday saw 5,867 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall count to now at 677,653.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Gyms, spas, internet cafes ordered closed by NCR mayors for two weeks
Palace: Gyms, spas, internet cafes ordered closed by NCR mayors for two weeks
3 hours ago
More establishments have been ordered closed by Metro Manila mayors for the next two weeks, Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: 'Mandatory Reporting' may still apply but ordinances better vs 'quarantine violators'
DOJ: 'Mandatory Reporting' may still apply but ordinances better vs 'quarantine violators'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Can a law used to arrest thousands during last year's lockdown but not applied to a sitting senator still be used against...
Headlines
fbfb
Reduction of COVID-19 reproduction rate to 1 unlikely in 2 weeks &mdash; OCTA Research
Reduction of COVID-19 reproduction rate to 1 unlikely in 2 weeks — OCTA Research
3 hours ago
The reproduction rate—or the number of people that one COVID-19 positive case can infect—is now at 2.1 in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
5 hours ago
"The IATF is important, but it cannot be led by incompetent and short-sighted decision makers."
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with