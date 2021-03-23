Philippines sees 5,867 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 677,653

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday saw 5,867 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall count to now at 677,653.

Today's active cases reaching more than 86,000 is a new all-time high since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.

Active cases: 86,200 or 12.7% of the total



86,200 or 12.7% of the total Recoveries: 620, pushing the number to 578,461.



620, pushing the number to 578,461. Deaths: 20, or now 12,992 in total

What's new today?