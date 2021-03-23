Workers start the cleaning of Marikina Public Market on Monday, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Philippines sees 5,867 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 677,653
(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday saw 5,867 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall count to now at 677,653.
Today's active cases reaching more than 86,000 is a new all-time high since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.
- Active cases: 86,200 or 12.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 620, pushing the number to 578,461.
- Deaths: 20, or now 12,992 in total
What's new today?
- The OCTA Research said the virus' reproduction rate in 'NCR Plus' is unlikely to go down in two weeks.
- Senators called for an overhaul of government's coronavirus task force, saying its failures a year into the pandemic is "inexcusable and unforgivable."
- Court operations in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be scaled down as a result of the new restrictions, the Office of the Court Administrator said.
- Metro Manila mayors voted to close gyms, spas and internet cafes until April 4, Malacañang said, after saying Monday that the said establishments could still operate. — Christian Deiparine
