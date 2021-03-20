#VACCINEWATCHPH
No, seniors canâ€™t get Sinovac jab â€“ FDA
FDA director general Eric Domingo said the emergency use authorization (EAU) of Sinovac indicates that its CoronaVac jabs against COVID-19 are to be administered only to those aged 18 to 59.
AFP/Ozan Kose

No, seniors can’t get Sinovac jab – FDA

Shiela Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - March 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sinovac vaccines cannot be given to senior citizens unless the manufacturer proves that it is safe for them, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reiterated yesterday.

FDA director general Eric Domingo said the emergency use authorization (EAU) of Sinovac indicates that its CoronaVac jabs against COVID-19 are to be administered only to those aged 18 to 59.

On allowing its use by older recipients, Domingo said: “Of course it will be up to the manufacturer and the distributor of Sinovac to provide data that will show that they have tried it in people who are above 60 years old and that it is safe for them to use it.”

His statement comes on the heels of national vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.’s announcement that up to nine million senior citizens will be given Sinovac jabs next month.

Meanwhile, Domingo reported that two local companies have emailed separate Letters of Intent for EUA for Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccines.

“We replied to both and we gave them the list of requirements. So far, none of them have replied. Officially, none of them have filed an application (for EUA yet),” he said.

The FDA chief added that they have separate discussions with Moderna and Janssen of Johnson & Johnson.

Both have expressed interest to seek EUA for their COVID-19 vaccines and were given the same list of documentary requirements by the FDA.

