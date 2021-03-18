Alert Level 2 still up in Taal Volcano; 164 quakes recorded in 24 hours

TALISAY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Taal Volcano remains in Alert Level 2 as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 164 volcanic quakes in the last 24 hours.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said 67 volcanic tremor episodes were recorded with durations of one to two minutes. Three hybrid earthquakes were also recorded.

“Activity at the main crater consisted of weak emission of steam-laden plumes from fumarolic vents that rose 20 meters high,” Phivolcs said.

State volcanologists also observed temperature highs of 71.8 degrees Celsius and pH level of 1.59 at the main crater lake on March 4 and February 12.

Ground deformation parameters from electronic tilt, continuous GPS and InSAR data analysis also indicated a “very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption”

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

Under Alert Level 2, Phivolcs reminds the general public that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

Volcanologists recommend that the Taal Volcano island—a permanent danger one—remain off limits especially in the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila Fissure.

Tows surrounding the volcano are also reminded to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest.

