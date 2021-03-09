Phivolcs raises Taal Volcano's alert status to level 2

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Tuesday raised the status of Taal Volcano in Batangas to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing unrest.”

In an advisory, Phivolcs said the raising of the alert level means “there is probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption.”

Related Stories Displaced and locked down in same year, Taal Lake folk face bleak Christmas

With Alert Level 2 hoisted over Taal Volcano, the institute stressed that entry into Taal Volcano Island—a permanent danger zone—remains strictly prohibited. Evacuation, however, is not yet recommended.

“Local government units are advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs said.

“Residents of these barangays are advised to be always prepared, to keep calm and listen to informational only from trusted or verified sources,” it added.

Increased activity

Phivolcs said the total number of volcanic tremor events has increased to 866 since the onset of increased activity on February 13. There were also 141 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes that occurred within the volcano island and immediate vicinities.

In the past 24 hours, 28 volcanic tremor episodes, four low frequency volcanic earthquakes and one hybrid earthquake at shallow depths were recorded.

Volcanic tremors also have increased seismic energy compared to previously recorded episodes and ranged between three and 17 minutes in duration.

“Overall, seismic activity in the past month indicates increased magmatic and hydrothermal activity at shallow depths beneath TVI,” it said.

There were also changes in the main crater lake, such as recording a temperature high of 74.6°C and increase in acidity to pH 1.59 from a pH of 2.79 in January 2020.

Phivolcs explained that increasing acidity is due to the “sustained volcanic gas input into the shallow hydrothermal system that feeds into the lake, signifying degassing of magma intruded at depth during the January 2020 eruption.”

The institute also observed a “very slow but steady inflation and/or expansion of the Taal region since the end of the 2020 eruption, at very much slower stabilized rates compared to deformation before and right after eruption.”

Microgravity changes across the Taal caldera were also recorded.

Taal woke up from its decades-long slumber in Jan. 12, 2020, unleashing kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain the next day. The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas, and destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas.

A year after the eruption, hundreds of displaced families are still seeking temporary shelters in evacuation centers.