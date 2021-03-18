2,986 curfew violators apprehended

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported having accosted at least 2,986 individuals in violation of the curfew throughout Metro Manila yesterday.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said a total of 1,247 of these violators were fined based on the existing ordinances of local government units, while 827 were given a first-time offender warning.

A total of 912, on the other hand, were slapped with charges.

Among the curfew violators were 912 from Manila, 758 from various parts of southern Metro Manila, 617 from east of the metropolis, 317 from the northern district of the region and 382 from Quezon City.

Since Monday, at least 7,141 people have been apprehended for violating the curfew or minimum public health protocols.

Later figures from Manila indicated a total of 1,023 people apprehended for violating the second night of implementation of the curfew ? 112 of them minors.

In Caloocan City, there were 177 curfew violators accosted; in Valenzuela City, 86; Navotas, 78 and Malabon, 58, according to Northern Police District director Brig. Gen. Nelson Bondoc.

The Southern Police District reported that among 758 curfew violators in its jurisdiction, 334 were given a verbal warning and 424 made to pay fines.

The PNP has deployed 4,737 police officers all over Metro Manila to ensure strict compliance to the curfew and minimum public health protocols.

Virus on night shift?

The curfew in Metro Manila seeks to clip the transmission of COVID-19, at least at night, an official said yesterday in response to those questioning the rationale behind the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. ban on people going out.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos Jr., interviewed by Teleradyo, said the mayors knew what they were doing when they agreed to uniform curfew hours in the region for the next two weeks.

During the interview, Abalos was asked to explain some people’s query whether the virus is contagious only at night and rationalize the need for the curfew.

“It was voted upon by all the mayors and they know their areas. They would not have approved the curfew if they weren’t familiar with the situation,” he said in Filipino.

The MMDA chair also explained that authorities could easily apprehend violators of health and safety protocols and control crowds at daytime than at nighttime.

“With the sun out at daytime, violators are easily exposed; but in the dark, you could hardly see them,” he said.

Reiterating how the daily rate of COVID-19 infections surged in March compared to last month, Abalos described the situation as “medyo (quite) alarming.”

Meanwhile, he clarified that despite the ban on children and teenagers below 17 years from going outdoors, they are allowed to go on trips with their parents or guardians.

“In view of the Holy Week, if they would go out from point to point to visit a grandparent in the province, that would be allowed,” he said. “A trip to the airport is also considered essential travel, because they’re with family.” – Ghio Ong, Marc Jayson Cayabyab