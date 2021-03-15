#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Guevarra sees no link between Duterte and high number of lawyers killed since 2016
This undated photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra at a Senate committee hearing.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo

Guevarra sees no link between Duterte and high number of lawyers killed since 2016

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra distanced President Rodrigo Duterte from the high number of lawyers killed so far during his presidency, despite independent tallies showing a huge difference in the the number of killings since 2016 compared to previous administrations.

In a Palace briefing on Monday, Guevarra said he knows that lawyers are aware of the dangers that come with their profession. “I am not in the position to say that there is link to whoever is the president to the number of killed lawyers or prosecutors or judges,” he said partly in Filipino.

“It’s difficult for me to relate the number of deaths and make a comparison, depending on who is the president of the Philippines. The president himself is a lawyer, do you think he will have a policy that… will be something that will put his fellow members in the legal profession in personal jeopardy or something to that effect? I don’t think so,” Guevarra added.

RELATED: FLAG report found almost half of lawyers killed linked to legal practice

But Duterte in 2016, months into his presidency, warned lawyers representing drug suspects over reports that some of their clients went back into the drug trade  after having cases dismissed. "I will include them," he said, referring to the bloody "war on drugs."

An intelligence unit of the Calbayog City police last week also asked a local court to provide a list of lawyers representing supposed members of "communist terrorist groups", a government term for activist groups. The request was withdrawn after public clamor and national police leadership has distanced itself from the incident. 

An Inquirer report suggests, however, that the request made to the Calbayog City court is not an isolated incident.

The Free Legal Assistance Group, in a tally made public Monday, said there have been 61 lawyers killed during the Duterte administration against 28 killed since 1972.

 A separate list culled from Supreme Court and Department of Justice figures showed 49 killings from the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos to the Benigno Aquino III administration.

The number is still higher than the murders recorded in the five years of the Duterte administration.

Lawyers' groups have been putting pressure on government agencies, especially the Judiciary, to address the continuing attacks on members of the legal profession. The Supreme Court has been silent on the issue, but ordered an inventory on pending court cases amid “growing concern.”

Noted rights lawyer Evalyn Ursua earlier said they would also want to hear Duterte categorically call for an end to attacks on their profession. Ursua said they are also pinning their hopes on the SC to urge the executive, its co-equal branch, to address the attacks.

Government action late?

To date, the SC led in conducting meetings with lawyers’ groups and concerned government agencies in January. The high court and the Department of Justice have respectively ordered the creation of an inventory of cases related to violence against lawyers.

When the meetings were called in January, more than 50 lawyers had already been killed since 2016. Since these gatherings, another lawyer was violently attacked in Iloilo and survived an assassination attempt.

Asked why these dialogues were conducted only in January, Guevarra replied: “Better late than never.”

READ: With more than 50 lawyers killed since 2016, legal institutions meet on security issues

He said such issues have always been discussed, although informally, and when a member of the legal profession is attacked, investigations are done.

Guevarra said the dialogues earlier this year were brought about by “recent spate of killings,” but he asserted that there is “something being done about it.”

“Can we say that the dialogues were belated? No. You don’t know what will happen in the future. All of these are happening every day, we don’t know," he said.

"So right now, we do what needs to be done to minimize incidents like this, not only [members of] legal profession are becoming victims. There are many others, ordinary people and other professionals and so forth and so on."

ATTACK ON LAWYERS MENARDO GUEVARRA RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines&rsquo;
‘Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines’
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, despite their respective political upheavals, will overtake the Philippines in terms of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Pope Francis' homily for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines
play
FULL TEXT: Pope Francis' homily for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines
10 hours ago
Pope Francis led the celebration of a Sunday Lenten Mass which was also in thanksgiving for the 500 years of Christianity...
Headlines
fbfb
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A coalition of former government officials is eyeing a single slate of national candidates for the 2022 elections to challenge...
Headlines
fbfb
FLAG: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term &mdash; higher than killings from Marcos to Aquino admins
FLAG: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term — higher than killings from Marcos to Aquino admins
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The number of lawyers killed in nearly five years into the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is higher than murders...
Headlines
fbfb
Sanity break: Filipinos go on &lsquo;workation&rsquo; during world's longest lockdown
Sanity break: Filipinos go on ‘workation’ during world's longest lockdown
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
"I was able to merge my hobby and work and I guess this design best works for a travel person like me."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
play
Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
3 hours ago
The local chief executive and some of his staff got tested Sunday, and are still waiting for their test results.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque disclosed Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Vaccination pace to pick up by Q2&rsquo;
‘Vaccination pace to pick up by Q2’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The government has vowed to speed up the pace of immunization against COVID-19 upon the arrival of more doses by the middle...
Headlines
fbfb
Blended learning harder for 89% of families &ndash; SWS
Blended learning harder for 89% of families – SWS
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
About nine in 10 Filipino families sees “blended learning” as more difficult than the traditional face-to-face...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with