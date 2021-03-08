Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 597,763

MANILA, Philippines — For the fourth consecutive day, more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections were recorded Monday as the country’s coronavirus caseload rose to over 597,000.

The Department of Health logged 3,356 new COVID-19 cases, pushing to 597,763 the total number of COVID-19 infections.

Of the total, 39,330 or 6.6% are active cases.

The DOH also registered 61 new recovered patients, bringing to 545,912 the total number of recoveries in the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 12,521 after five people died from the respiratory disease.

What’s new today?