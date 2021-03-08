#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 597,763
Women avail of the free MRT ride at the MRT North Ave Station in Quezon City on Mondsy, March 8, 2021 in celebration of National Women's Month.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 597,763

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — For the fourth consecutive day, more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections were recorded Monday as the country’s coronavirus caseload rose to over 597,000. 

The Department of Health logged 3,356 new COVID-19 cases, pushing to 597,763 the total number of COVID-19 infections. 

Of the total, 39,330 or 6.6% are active cases. 

The DOH also registered 61 new recovered patients, bringing to 545,912 the total number of recoveries in the country. 

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 12,521 after five people died from the respiratory disease. 

What’s new today? 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden's national security strategy silent on Philippines, warns against authoritarianism
Biden's national security strategy silent on Philippines, warns against authoritarianism
By Charmaine Deogracias | 4 hours ago
For the first time since 1996, neither the Philippines nor its alliance with the United States was mentioned in a new president’s...
Headlines
fbfb
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
(Updated 6:08 p.m.) Police raids that swept across four provinces in Calabarzon on Sunday left nine activists dead, a...
Headlines
fbfb
Stricter quarantine not yet needed despite rise in COVID-19 cases &mdash; officials
Stricter quarantine not yet needed despite rise in COVID-19 cases — officials
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Both government officials stressed localized responses such as granular lockdowns are the most appropriate strategies at this...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR cases surge at July 2020 rates
NCR cases surge at July 2020 rates
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
New COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region are surging at a rate seen in July 2020, according to the OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 19 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Up to regional police to explain, but PNP stands by bloody raids
Up to regional police to explain, but PNP stands by bloody raids
By Franco Luna | 33 minutes ago
"Issuance of search warrants is as difficult as getting arrest warrants. There is deposition of witnesses and the examining...
Headlines
fbfb
Minority senators: Bloody Calabarzon raids part of 'long-standing policy'
Minority senators: Bloody Calabarzon raids part of 'long-standing policy'
1 hour ago
"The president's recent televised threats of red-tagging and outright murder are unbridled human rights violations that must...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Non-compliance with health measures contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases
DOH: Non-compliance with health measures contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The DOH official stressed the spike in COVID-19 cases “cannot be solely attributed” to the presence of more transmissible...
Headlines
fbfb
After bloodbath day, Duterte claims admin promotes women's rights
After bloodbath day, Duterte claims admin promotes women's rights
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“Women who criticized Duterte’s blatant remarks and wrongdoings have experienced denigration, vilification, and...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ-led task force on extrajudicial killings to investigate 'Bloody Sunday' raids
DOJ-led task force on extrajudicial killings to investigate 'Bloody Sunday' raids
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Department of Justice’s task force investigating politically-motivated killings will look into the deaths of at...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with