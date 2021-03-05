Distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals may begin Friday â€” official

Distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals may begin Friday — official
MANILA, Philippines — The government may start deploying close to 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British Swedish firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University to different hospitals nationwide late Friday, an official leading the country’s pandemic response said.
“Maybe the distribution of AstraZeneca vaccine to different hospitals will begin either later today or tomorrow,” Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said in an interview on Teleradyo.
In a separate interview on CNN Philippines, Dizon said the rollout of AstraZeneca jabs will “start immediately.”
After delays, some 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca obtained through the COVAX facility arrived in the Philippines Thursday night. The number of doses was lower than the 526,000 that the government expected to receive last Monday.
The Philippines is expected to receive 4.58 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX facility along with 117,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNtech.
Dizon, who is also the country’s testing czar, said hospitals that received donated Sinovac jabs will also receive AstraZeneca shots.
“They will also receive [AstraZeneca] because both will be rolled out simultaneously based on the order of the president so medical frontliners will have a choice,” he said.
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the government aims to vaccinate between 1.7 million and 2 million health workers by end-March. But it faces challenges not limited to the stock of the coveted jabs but also the reluctance of the public to get inoculated.
“So every vaccine that comes in, regardless of brand, would be for them. So hopefully by end of March or April, we could vaccinate all our healthcare workers,” Dizon said.
The government is eyeing to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to elderly medical personnel. Sinovac, the only vaccine currently being rolled out, is only recommended by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group for people aged between 18 and 59 years.
The World Health Organization stands by the use of AstraZeneca vaccine despite a preliminary study suggesting the jab offered less protection against the variant first seen in South Africa, its representative to the Philippines said Thursday. The country has so far detected six cases of B.1.351.
To date, the Philippines has recorded over 584,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 12,000 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The plane carrying AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility has landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.
Photo: PCOO-Office of Global Media and Public Affairs
At least 8,559 persons have received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine as of March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
These were administered in 32 sites in Metro Manila.
The Cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines ahve already been delivered.
Contradicting Malacanang, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. says he cannot confirm the arrival of initial shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility.
"I cannot confirm yet. Dalawang beses na kaming nakuryente diyan. Mabuti i-confirm 'pag may plane nang lumipad from Belgium," Galvez was quoted, as reported by ABS-CBN News.
An initial shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility are expected to arrive on Thrusday, March 4, the Palace says.
The shipment will have 487,200 and will arrive around 7:30 p.m., the Palace also says. This is down from the 527,600 doses earlier announced to arrive on March 1, and that did not, in fact, arrive.
IATF member and DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra says persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who are senior citizens are included in the government's priority list for its COVID-19 mass vaccination program.
The IATF, however, has not mentioned PDLs as a specific group in its classification of persons for priority vaccination.
"So when we speak of senior citizens as a priority group, this will cut across a broad range of individuals, including those serving time or under detention, in their own internal order of preference," Guevarra says. — report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
