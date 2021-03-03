Former envoy sacked for abusing staff to seek 'unbiased judgement' from courts

MANILA, Philippines — The former envoy to Brazil caught maltreating her household staff on Wednesday said she will go to the courts to seek an "unbiased judgement" after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Department of Foreign Affairs' recommendation to dismiss her from service.

According to a report from The STAR, former Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro said her dismissal left her no choice but to take legal action.

Duterte announced Mauro's dismissal during a televised address on Monday night, adding that Mauro will no longer be allowed to hold public posts or enter civil service and that she has forfeited her retirement benefits.

The following day, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced on Twitter that the DFA "no longer allows domestic staff to go with officers assigned abroad."

In a separate tweet, Locsin noted that the "harsh decision" from the president was consistent with the DFA's own decisions and penalties.

However, he also said that Mauro "was a fine diplomat" whose "temper got the better of her in that case."

"[Mauro] treated a self-important young diplomat the same way and his lousy character completely changed for the better," Locsin added.

Mauro was charged for maltreating her household staff in November last year.

A report from Brazil's GloboNews identifies the victim as a 51-year-old Filipino who worked in the ambassador's official residence behind the embassy's main building.

The CCTV footage recorded from the diplomatic residence was also used as evidence in a complaint against Mauro there in late August.

Mauro presented her credentials to Brazilian President Michel Temer in April 2018. Aside from Brazil, the embassy there also has jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. — Bella Perez-Rubio

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.