#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Ex-envoy to Brazil who maltreated house helper dismissed from service
This part of the caught video footage showed Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro maltreating her Filipino household staff in her residence
(Screengrab from Globo News/via Fantastico)

Ex-envoy to Brazil who maltreated house helper dismissed from service

(Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 10:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's former ambassador to Brazil, who was caught on video maltreating her Filipino house helper, has been dismissed from service, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday.

Marichu Mauro was recalled in late October of last year in the wake of the incident that had gone viral on social media. 

She was charged on November 9, but no news of whether she was out or staying in her post came until Duterte confirmed this in his weekly public address tonight.

The dismissal order, the president said, comes with penalties such as the cancellation of her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from ever holding public office.

Mauro will also no longer be allowed to take civil service examinations.

Duterte did not give out further details, mentioning the dismissal towards the end of a televised address that stretched to nearly an hour.

Before charges were pressed against the ex-envoy to Brazil, the foreign affairs department formed an investigating panel to recommend penalties for Mauro.

Her dismissal was something that workers' groups had called for. They also scored the labor department for seemingly being mum on the issue. 

"Secretary Bello, and by extension the entire Duterte administration, must demonstrate that they do not tolerate this kind of behavior towards workers, especially from public servants," Leody de Guzman of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino said last year.

Brazil's GloboNews, which reported the incident of maltreatment, said the victim is a 51-year-old Filipino who worked in the ambassador's official residence.

The CCTV footage recorded from the diplomatic residence was also used as evidence in a complaint against Mauro there in late August.

Mauro presented her credentials to Brazilian President Michel Temer on April 2018. Aside from Brazil, the embassy there also has jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray

BRAZIL DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKER RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Three SC magistrates vying for chief justice spot
Three SC magistrates vying for chief justice spot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Three magistrates of the Supreme Court are vying to become the next chief justice.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says Sinopharm files EUA for COVID-19 jab but FDA has no info yet
play
Palace says Sinopharm files EUA for COVID-19 jab but FDA has no info yet
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
But FDA Director General Eric Domingo said he has not seen any application as of Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day gov&rsquo;t launches vaccination drive
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day gov’t launches vaccination drive
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health reported 2,037 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 578,381, as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine czar: No date yet for arrival of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines
Vaccine czar: No date yet for arrival of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
Sinovac doses arrived in the country as February came to a close, but the arrival dates for AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?
Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Philippine General Hospital Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi was the first person to receive CoronaVac, the vaccine developed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Tokhang' against leftists in Cordillera could spur more abuses &mdash; Makabayan bloc
'Tokhang' against leftists in Cordillera could spur more abuses — Makabayan bloc
1 hour ago
"[This] could open the floodgates for another wave of widespread rights violations and extrajudicial killings," the Makabayan...
Headlines
fbfb
Working days in place of holidays will 'burden, demoralize' Filipino workers &mdash; Hontiveros
Working days in place of holidays will 'burden, demoralize' Filipino workers — Hontiveros
6 hours ago
Government should take back a move to decrease the number of non-working holidays this year, a senator said Monday, describing...
Headlines
fbfb
QC ready to conduct own probe into police-PDEA shootout if needed
QC ready to conduct own probe into police-PDEA shootout if needed
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“[Mayor Jor Belmonte] was very much affected after the shooting incident in Commonwealth as it put at risk the lives...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel OKs bill creating Philippine Centers for Disease Prevention and Control
House panel OKs bill creating Philippine Centers for Disease Prevention and Control
9 hours ago
"To better prepare against public health emergencies, we need to embark on two essential initiatives: health modernization...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP-PDEA shootout should speed up implementation of bodycams, dashcams in PNP, lawmaker says
PNP-PDEA shootout should speed up implementation of bodycams, dashcams in PNP, lawmaker says
12 hours ago
"Played in court, the footage is evidence hard to refute. It will also ensure that SOP is followed during operations. And...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with