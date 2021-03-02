#VACCINEWATCHPH
After Mauro debacle, Locsin says envoys may no longer bring domestic staff abroad
Photo shows former envoy to Brazil Marichu Mauro.
Philippine Embassy in Brazil

(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Officers of the Department of Foreign Affairs stationed abroad may no longer bring Filipino domestic workers with them, the country's top diplomat said Tuesday, following the dismissal of an envoy who was caught maltreating her household staff on video.

President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised address on Monday night announced that he approved the dismissal of former Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro from service. He said Mauro will no longer be allowed to hold public posts or enter civil service and has forfeited her retirement benefits.

After recalling Mauro in October last year, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the DFA would review its policy allowing diplomats to bring Filipino domestic workers with them instead of hiring them locally in their foreign posts.

On Tuesday he announced on Twitter that the department "no longer allows domestic staff to go with officers assigned abroad."

Locsin also said that he "ceded full authority" to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration on the matter, adding that the debacle caused by Mauro "cannot happen again."

"POEA sets $400 or $600 as minimum salary deposited in domestic's bank account plus other safeguards." 

Earlier Tuesday, Locsin noted that the "harsh decision" from the president was consistent with the DFA's own decisions and penalties.

However, he also said that Mauro "was a fine diplomat" whose "temper got the better of her in that case."

"[Mauro] treated a self-important young diplomat the same way and his lousy character completely changed for the better," Locsin added.

Mauro was charged for maltreating her household staff in November last year.

A report from Brazil's GloboNews identifies the victim as a 51-year-old Filipino who worked in the ambassador's official residence behind the embassy's main building.

The CCTV footage recorded from the diplomatic residence was also used as evidence in a complaint against Mauro there in late August.

Mauro presented her credentials to Brazilian President Michel Temer on April 2018. Aside from Brazil, the embassy there also has jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray and Christian Deiparine

