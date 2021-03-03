#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
President Duterte presides over a meeting with IATF-EID core members prior to his address to the people at Malacañang the other day.
STAR/File

Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival

Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - March 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to arrive next week in Manila.

“(Duterte) is on standby to also be at the airport to receive the delivery of the COVAX vaccine AstraZeneca, whenever it will happen,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said yesterday.

Duterte directed his aides last Monday to ensure that he could also be at the airport for the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines, which has been delayed reportedly due to shortage in global supply.

The President wants to personally see the delivery of the vaccines, which was made possible through the COVAX Facility and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Duterte is ready to fly in from Davao to Manila, if necessary.

Roque said the President also wants to thank the WHO and the United Kingdom for facilitating the procurement of the vaccines, which was made possible through the intercession of British Ambassador Daniel Pruce.

Last Sunday, Duterte went out of his way to welcome the Chinese military plane that carried the first 600,000 Sinovac vaccines from Beijing. The Philippines has ordered about one million more vaccines from Sinovac that are expected to arrive within the month.

Bottlenecks

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines is being delayed due to two bottlenecks on the global level, the WHO said yesterday.

WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe said the requirements related to AstraZeneca vaccines have already been completed.

The Philippines was expecting to receive some 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines last March 1 through the WHO’s COVAX facility, but those did not materialize.

Abeyasinghe said the WHO is now looking at how it can “accelerate” the delivery of the vaccines to the country.

“That was identified as a tentative date. We are looking at how we can accelerate delivery,” he said in a television interview.

The WHO official also underscored that on the global level, they are seeing two bottlenecks for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.

First is that pharmaceutical companies could not meet the manufacturing targets for the vaccines.

“These are biological processes and they could not produce the quantities they anticipated they could early on,” Abeyasinghe said.

The other bottleneck is on the delivery process.

“These vaccines need to be transported. Maintaining cold chain requirements and logistic handlers are having challenges in ensuring large shipments of vaccines across the world,” Abeyasinghe said.

He added that 190 countries have signed up to the COVAX facility, anticipating to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO official said the “consignments are ready and just logistics arrangements are being made.”

“So once we have a finalization and a confirmed itinerary of the delivery, we will share that information… I don’t want to create any expectations until we have a firm date,” he added.

Sinopharm EUA

Meanwhile, Duterte is waiting for the approval of the emergency use application (EUA) of Chinese vaccine maker Sinopharm, Malacañang said yesterday.

Duterte is a senior citizen, but he is not expected to be among the first to be inoculated in the government’s vaccination program.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not recommend administering Sinovac vaccines – the first COVID-19 shots to arrive in the country – to health workers and senior citizens despite the approval of its EUA. The China-made vaccine posted only a 50.4-percent efficacy rate among health care workers exposed to the coronavirus.

Last Monday, Roque said a Palace legal team is studying whether the 75-year-old Duterte can be vaccinated with jabs manufactured by Sinopharm, which has secured a compassionate use license. The issue, however, has become moot and academic because Sinopharm has already applied for EUA, according to the Palace spokesman.

“That question is already moot and academic because the President will be waiting for the EUA because I reported yesterday (March 1) that Sinopharm has applied for EUA. He will just wait for the approval of Sinopharm,” Roque said at a press briefing yesterday.

In an interview, FDA director general Eric Domingo said Sinopharm submitted an application online Monday afternoon.

“We are looking at the documents now to see if the documents are complete or if there are any documents that need to be submitted before we officially accept the application,” Domingo added.

In December last year, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) admitted that some of its members had received COVID-19 shots ahead of the FDA’s approval of the local use of COVID-19 vaccines.

PSG chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III defended the vaccination, saying Duterte’s security aides need to ensure that they do not pose a threat to the President’s health and safety.

Last Sunday, Duterte, who has expressed readiness to be vaccinated in public, said he would heed his doctor’s advice on what COVID-19 shot to get.

“We have to be careful. I have my own doctor. She thinks that another brand… I will not mention it, I will just wait for it. She is waiting for it,” the President said at a press conference at Villamor Airbase.

“On the matter of getting the vaccine, it is to my advantage. It is to my self-interest that I should get one. No doubt about it. As to what brand, that’s the problem because it is left to the sound discretion of my doctor,” he added.

Clinical trials

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire yesterday said Janssen Pharmaceuticals is conducting clinical trials in the country for its two-dose regiment COVID-19 vaccines.

Vergeire added that Janssen is looking at the possibility that the two-dose vial is more efficacious against the coronavirus or will give higher immunity.

Aside from Janssen, the FDA had also allowed Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals to do clinical trials in the Philippines. – Sheila Crisostomo, Alexis Romero

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Genome Center detected six cases of B.1.351, or the variant that originated in South Africa when it conducted...
Headlines
fbfb
Missed March 1 arrival of AstraZeneca jabs was tentative date, WHO says, citing bottlenecks
Missed March 1 arrival of AstraZeneca jabs was tentative date, WHO says, citing bottlenecks
9 hours ago
An initial 525,600 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was supposed to arrive in the Philippines Monday but the delivery...
Headlines
fbfb
Adverse events after immunization 'common,' DOH says after 20 had side effects
Adverse events after immunization 'common,' DOH says after 20 had side effects
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
The health department on Tuesday said some 20 individuals who received the Sinovac experienced adverse effects but sought...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd extends school year amid the pandemic to July 10
DepEd extends school year amid the pandemic to July 10
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Classes in the country will stretch to July 10 with the education department announcing on Tuesday the extension of the ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Organized labor groups yesterday opposed the reported efforts of some companies to adopt a “no vaccination, no work”...
Headlines
fbfb
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the detection of six cases of B.1.351 or the South African variant of COVI...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Following the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac last Sunday, the government proceeded to deliver vaccines to areas outside...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities&rsquo;
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities’
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Members of the leftist Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives must openly condemn atrocities committed by communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy in maltreatment case dismissed from service
Envoy in maltreatment case dismissed from service
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has approved the dismissal from service of former Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with