#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Death penalty, 24 more bills eyed for passage within 2021
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Tuesday finally released the complete list of priority measures that the government wants to be enacted this year.
STAR/ File

Death penalty, 24 more bills eyed for passage within 2021

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - March 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration is targeting to pass 25 legislative measures within the year, most of which are expected to help the national economy rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Tuesday finally released the complete list of priority measures that the government wants to be enacted this year.

This is part of the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) for the 18th Congress by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which NEDA chairs.

Last week, Finance chief Carlos Dominguez III said LEDAC has identified the key priority measures but he did not disclose the specific list.

“These bills are crucial in ensuring the country’s economic recovery and in regaining our development trajectory that was held back by the pandemic,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and LEDAC Secretariat head Karl Chua said.

“We will continue working with Congress to move the legislative agenda forward and enact these priority legislations within 2021,” he said.

Of the 25 bills, 12 were identified as top priorities which are targeted to be passed by the end of the second regular session in June. The remaining 13 are targeted to be passed before the year ends.

For passage in June includes the Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) Act that aims to rescue strategically important companies with solvency woes.

The government will also pursue the remaining package 3 (Valuation Reform Act) and package 4 (Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act) of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Package. These aim to simplify, rationalize and improve the efficiency of the tax system.

Three key bills that will enable the country to attract more foreign direct investment are also included, namely the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act and Public Service Act.

Further, the government wants to pass the tax system for e-sabong or offshore betting stations of licensed cockpits, as well as for Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

The government also wants to pass changes to the Rural Agricultural and Fisheries Development Financing System Act (Agri-Agra Law), the formation of Medical Reserve Corps and creation of the Disease Prevention and Control Authority.

Completing the 12 priority list is the bill that seeks to increase the share of local government units in the national internal revenue taxes.

“As we safely reopen our economy and begin our vaccination program this year, we need to enact these bills to create an enabling economic environment and further strengthen our health care and fiscal system against future pandemics and other threats,” Executive Secretary LEDAC Executive Committee chairman Salvador Medialdea said.

For the rest of the year, 13 bills are targeted for passage, including the revival of the death penalty by lethal injection for drug-related crimes as specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The creation of the Departments of Overseas Filipinos, Disaster Resilience and the Boracay Island Development Authority are also included.

Also included are the Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of the Military and Uniformed Personnel Act, National Land Use and Management Act, Internet Transactions Act, Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers Act and National Housing Development Act.

Rounding up the list are the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, Modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection Act, Modernizing the Bureau of Immigration Act and amendments to the Continuing Professional Development Act.
“The pandemic has pulled back our human development gains, but at the same time, it has given us the opportunity to assess how we can bounce back stronger and protect our people from future shocks,” Medialdea said.

“The measures in the CLA will lay the groundwork to ensure that Filipinos will not face the same problems of hunger, job loss and sickness in the future,” he said.

Members of the legislative branch that approved the CLA include Senate President Vicente Sotto, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Majority leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sen. Sonny Angara, House Senior Deputy Speaker Salvador Leachon, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and House Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano.

On the part of the executive branch, approval came from Medialdea, Chua, Dominguez, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado and Undersecretary Jacinto Paras of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

NEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Genome Center detected six cases of B.1.351, or the variant that originated in South Africa when it conducted...
Headlines
fbfb
Missed March 1 arrival of AstraZeneca jabs was tentative date, WHO says, citing bottlenecks
Missed March 1 arrival of AstraZeneca jabs was tentative date, WHO says, citing bottlenecks
9 hours ago
An initial 525,600 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was supposed to arrive in the Philippines Monday but the delivery...
Headlines
fbfb
Adverse events after immunization 'common,' DOH says after 20 had side effects
Adverse events after immunization 'common,' DOH says after 20 had side effects
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
The health department on Tuesday said some 20 individuals who received the Sinovac experienced adverse effects but sought...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd extends school year amid the pandemic to July 10
DepEd extends school year amid the pandemic to July 10
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Classes in the country will stretch to July 10 with the education department announcing on Tuesday the extension of the ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Organized labor groups yesterday opposed the reported efforts of some companies to adopt a “no vaccination, no work”...
Headlines
fbfb
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the detection of six cases of B.1.351 or the South African variant of COVI...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Following the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac last Sunday, the government proceeded to deliver vaccines to areas outside...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities&rsquo;
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities’
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Members of the leftist Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives must openly condemn atrocities committed by communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with