This handout photo taken on February 28, 2021 and received from the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) looking at a vial of the Sinovac vaccine, after a plane transporting the first batch of the vaccine arrived abroad a Chinese air force plane, at Villamor air base in Manila.
AFP/Presidential Communications Operations Office, Handout
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 7:10am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended