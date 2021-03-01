#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This handout photo taken on February 28, 2021 and received from the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) looking at a vial of the Sinovac vaccine, after a plane transporting the first batch of the vaccine arrived abroad a Chinese air force plane, at Villamor air base in Manila.
AFP/Presidential Communications Operations Office, Handout

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 7:10am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rodredo rejects removal of swab test, quarantine as travel requirement
Rodredo rejects removal of swab test, quarantine as travel requirement
By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo opposed yesterday the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
20 million Moderna shots arriving in 1st half &ndash; Locsin
20 million Moderna shots arriving in 1st half – Locsin
By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Apart from COVID-19 vaccines from China and the United Kingdom, the Philippines also expects to receive shots from United...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreigners can get reentry permits at airport
Foreigners can get reentry permits at airport
By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
Foreigners who are holders of valid visas, but whose reentry permits have expired, will now be allowed to enter the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may terminate VFA over nuke weapons
Duterte may terminate VFA over nuke weapons
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement immediately if he finds “hard information”...
Headlines
fbfb
With vaccine rollout, Duterte eyes MGCQ for Metro Manila
With vaccine rollout, Duterte eyes MGCQ for Metro Manila
8 hours ago
As the Philippines is about to start its vaccination program, President Duterte is ready to further reopen the economy, but...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lawmaker to media outlets: Help in government vaccination info drive
Lawmaker to media outlets: Help in government vaccination info drive
8 hours ago
With the vaccine rollout now starting in the country, a lawmaker yesterday called on owners of radio stations, newspapers,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccination starts today
COVID-19 vaccination starts today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The country will finally start today COVID-19 vaccinations.
Headlines
fbfb
No AstraZeneca delivery today
No AstraZeneca delivery today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Due to lack of supply, the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines coming from the COVAX Facility of the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
Boracay, El Nido beaches among Asia&rsquo;s top 25 &ndash; TripAdvisor
Boracay, El Nido beaches among Asia’s top 25 – TripAdvisor
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Two Philippine beaches entered the ranks of a travel website’s list of top 25 beaches in Asia.
Headlines
fbfb
Policy change urged to prevent another PNP-PDEA shootout
Policy change urged to prevent another PNP-PDEA shootout
By Paolo Romero | 8 hours ago
The government may need to adjust its policies to prevent a repeat of the shootout between Philippine National Police and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with