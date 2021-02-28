#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH records 2,113 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
In this Sept. 24, 2020, photo, medical technologists conduct swab tests at the Philippine Red Cross in Mandaluyong City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH records 2,113 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

(Philstar.com) - February 28, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,113 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, February 28, bringing the number of total cases to 576,352.

Of the total caseload, 29,763 or 5.2% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 12,318 or 2.14% of total cases.

Exactly 534,271 have so far recovered after the DOH added 9,418 more recoveries, good for a 92.7% recovery rate.

The 2,921 cases recorded just the day before, less data from six labs that did not submit to the DOH n time, also marked the biggest increase in four months. 

What's new today?

  • A senator close to the President disclosed Sunday morning that Cabinet secretaries including Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque are set to be vaccinated with Sinovac on Monday.
  • The PNP on Saturday night said that all systems have been put in place to secure the transport of the first batch of coronavirus vaccines from the China-based Sinovac donated by Beijing. 
  • President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped calls to ease restrictions to modified general community quarantine, the loosest quarantine designation possible, until vaccines arrived.  
  • Around the world, 114.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 2.5 million deaths.
  • It has been 348 days since the first enhanced community quarantine status was raised in some parts of Luzon. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

— Franco Luna 

