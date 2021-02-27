#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Metro Manila, 9 other areas under GCQ for March
Roman Catholic faithfuls queue up as they wait for lay ministers to sprinkle ash on their heads during Ash Wednesday mass at a church in Manila on Feb. 17, 2021, marking the start of Lenten season in Catholic church calendar.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

Metro Manila, 9 other areas under GCQ for March

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will be spending another month under general community quarantine along with nine other areas, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the government is keeping Metro Manila, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City and Lanao del Sur under GCQ for the whole month of March.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will be placed under the laxest quarantine regime — modified GCQ.

The government’s pandemic task force initially recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte for the entire country to shift to MGCQ, but this was rejected by the chief executive who only wants coronavirus curbs to be eased further once vaccines are available.

The vaccines, however, are still nowhere in sight, but government officials have said that 600,000 doses of coronavirus shots from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. would arrive in the country on Sunday.

Experts and the World Health Organization have warned that the Philippines may see a surge in cases should there be a further relaxation of restrictions.

The Philippines has been recording on average around 1,6000 new COVID-19 cases per day since November and faces the threat of new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus.

Health officials have also confirmed the detection of two mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19, but their public health implications are still unknown.

The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak of COVID-10 in Southeast Asia, with over 570,000 cases and over 12,000 deaths.

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Procurement of Indian vaccine hits snag
Procurement of Indian vaccine hits snag
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Efforts to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from India have hit a snag after Indian authorities placed under lockdown an area where...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH health workers picket vs Sinovac vaccine
PGH health workers picket vs Sinovac vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Saying they deserved “only the best,” health workers of the Philippine General Hospital yesterday staged a protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte lessens non-working days for 2021
Duterte lessens non-working days for 2021
11 hours ago
President Duterte has amended the list of holidays for 2021, declaring fewer non-working days to spur economic recovery.
Headlines
fbfb
Mandatory jabs for troops legal &ndash; senators
Mandatory jabs for troops legal – senators
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The mandatory vaccination of soldiers is legal and not a violation of the Constitution, senators said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
LTO issues order stopping MVIS for registration
LTO issues order stopping MVIS for registration
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued an order stopping the private motor vehicle inspection system or MVIS as a requirement...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PGH doctors want further assessment of Sinovac vaccine before being administered
PGH doctors want further assessment of Sinovac vaccine before being administered
By Xave Gregorio | 28 minutes ago
Doctors from the Philippine General Hospital are calling for further assessment of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF eases travel requirements
IATF eases travel requirements
1 hour ago
The government’s pandemic task force has eased travel requirements in adopting uniform rules for travelers.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: NBI to solely probe drug shootout
Duterte: NBI to solely probe drug shootout
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To avoid partiality and bias, President Duterte has designated the National Bureau of Investigation as the sole agency allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts OK Sinovac use for health workers
Experts OK Sinovac use for health workers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Despite earlier concerns over its efficacy, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac has been approved for...
Headlines
fbfb
Human rights watchdog to Philippines: Let in international probers
Human rights watchdog to Philippines: Let in international probers
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
An international rights organization dared the Philippine government to let international probers look at drug war killings...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with