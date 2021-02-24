#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Donated jabs may arrive in Philippines 'this week or next' â Sinovac exec
Vials of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, are displayed in Bangkok on February 24, 2021, as the first batch of vaccines to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus arrive in the kingdom.
AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha

Donated jabs may arrive in Philippines 'this week or next' — Sinovac exec

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no definite date yet for the delivery of first doses of the Sinovac Biotech coronavirus vaccine but it could be “this week or next week,” an official of the Chinese pharmaceutical firm said.

In a briefing Wednesday, Sinovac Biotech general manager Helen Yang said the initial shipment of vaccine doses is expected “very soon.”

“We’re working very hard with our Philippine counterpart to prepare for the delivery. The product has already been prepared so we just need to finalize the procedures with the customs then we can fix the date of the flight,” Yang said.

“We will try our best to see if we can deliver the products in this week or next week. It will be very soon,” she added.

The government initially announced that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines would be on February 15, a date that has since been pushed back. 

President Rodrigo Duterte wants to be present when doses of the Sinovac jab arrive in the country, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

Beijing committed to donate 600,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine known as CoronaVac despite questions and concerns over its varying efficacy rates. Of these, 100,000 will be allocated to military personnel. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said Chinese authorities would need three to five days to prepare the vaccine shipment once an Emergency Use Authorization is issued. The country’s FDA granted an EUA to CoronaVac Monday.

The vaccine can be given to “clinically healthy” adults aged 18 to 59 but was not recommended for healthcare workers or the elderly.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo explained that Sinovac is not the most ideal vaccine for medical frontliners because they are constantly exposed to COVID-19 patients.

According to late stage trials in Brazil involving health workers who have had exposure to COVID-19 cases, the jabs yielded only a 50.4% efficacy rate—just above the World Health Organization’s threshold for vaccine use.

Aside from Sinovac, the FDA has also issued EUAs to the vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. But so far, none have been shipped to the Philippines and the government is facing criticisms over the delayed vaccine rollout.

The Philippine government earlier signed a term sheet with the Chinese drugmaker for 25 million doses of its vaccine. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pasig's Vico Sotto among world's 'anti-corruption champions' &mdash; US
Pasig's Vico Sotto among world's 'anti-corruption champions' — US
6 hours ago
"Victor Sotto, Mayor of Pasig, The Philippines, is a standard-bearer for a new generation of Philippine politicians who prioritize...
Headlines
fbfb
Mon Tulfo admits getting inoculated with smuggled Sinopharm shots, eyes local distributorship
Mon Tulfo admits getting inoculated with smuggled Sinopharm shots, eyes local distributorship
8 hours ago
In an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News Tuesday, Tulfo said others who were inoculated with the smuggled...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA, DOH to probe Mon Tulfo's use of smuggled Sinopharm jabs
FDA, DOH to probe Mon Tulfo's use of smuggled Sinopharm jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the unauthorized vaccination activity will be referred to the agency’s regulatory...
Headlines
fbfb
Warrant out vs 5 PDEA agents over staged drug bust in Dumaguete
Warrant out vs 5 PDEA agents over staged drug bust in Dumaguete
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Judge Mendoza said the conduct of the PDEA agents “shows contempt for the rule of law, which brings the entire justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-PNP chief Cascolan gets new post under Duterte's office
Ex-PNP chief Cascolan gets new post under Duterte's office
5 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan got a new government post, this time under President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SWS: 4.4 million school-age Filipinos not enrolled as of late 2020
SWS: 4.4 million school-age Filipinos not enrolled as of late 2020
By Christian Deiparine | 35 minutes ago
An SWS survey suggests around 4.4 million school-age Filipinos were not enrolled in school in late 2020 as learning shifted...
Headlines
fbfb
Ampatuan massacre trial judge shortlisted for Court of Appeals justice post
Ampatuan massacre trial judge shortlisted for Court of Appeals justice post
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The judge who handed down the historic ruling convicting members of the Ampatuan clan for the gruesome 2009 massacre of 57...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH blindsided by DOLE plan to trade nurses for COVID-19 vaccines
DOH blindsided by DOLE plan to trade nurses for COVID-19 vaccines
2 hours ago
(Updated 4:31 p.m.) The Department of Health said Wednesday that it is unaware and was not consulted on the plan of the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 566,420 with 1,557 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 566,420 with 1,557 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The number of active cases stands at 30,970 or 5.5% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Driven by hunger, urban poor go out for rumored relief drive but are haled into court instead
Driven by hunger, urban poor go out for rumored relief drive but are haled into court instead
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
For the 21 residents of San Roque, Quezon City who, driven by hunger, went out to the streets on April 1, arrested and detained...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with