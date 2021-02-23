#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cardinal Tagle gets another Vatican post
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle speaks during a thanksgiving mass for his ministry.
Manila Cathedral/Patrick Dominick Romero

Cardinal Tagle gets another Vatican post

(Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 3:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle earned an additional role in the Vatican after Pope Francis appointed him as a member of the body that operates like the Holy See’s central bank.

CBCP News reported that Francis appointed Tagle, who has been in the Vatican since February 2020, as a member of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, along with Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson.

The office within the Roman Curia administers the properties owned by the Holy See in order to provide funds necessary for the Curia to function.

The Roman Curia, of which Tagle is also a part of as head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, is like the Vatican’s governmental cabinet.

On top of these two roles, Tagle is also a member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and is president of Caritas Internationalis, a confederation of Catholic charities worldwide.

Francis also elevated Tagle to the order of cardinal-bishop, the highest rank in the Catholic Church’s College of Cardinals, in May 2020. He is the youngest cardinal-bishop at 62 and is the only Asian among their ranks.

The Dean of Cardinals, who presides over the conclave in an election for a new pope, is selected from the ranks of cardinal-bishops. — Xave Gregorio

