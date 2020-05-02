COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle speaks during a thanksgiving mass for his ministry.
Manila Cathedral/Patrick Dominick Romero
Cardinal Tagle rises as first Filipino Cardinal-Bishop
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has promoted Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as Cardinal-Bishop, the highest rank in the Catholic Church's College of Cardinals.

The April 14 appointment was made public Friday, just months after the former Archbishop of Manila vacated his local post to head the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in Vatican City.

RELATED: Tagle leaves Manila to head top Vatican office

Tagle is both the only Asian and the youngest at 62 years old among the 11 present Cardinal Bishops.

Cardinal-Bishops, according to the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, "are assigned to the Vatican, and are consulted by the Pope anytime individually or as a group, with regards to any question in the Church."

They are responsible for coordinating, as needed, 223 cardinals around the world.

Of these cardinals, 122 are below the age of 80 and are eligible to elect the Pope as "Cardinal Electors."

Moreover, the Dean of the College of Cardinals is elected among the Cardinal-Bishops.

In case of "sede vacante," or a time when there is no pope for example due to death or resignation, the dean summons and presides over the conclave to elect the new pope.

Pope Francis's predecessor, Benedict XVI was Cardinal-Bishop and the Dean of the College of Cardinals prior to papacy.

