5,000 in evacuation sites, 4,200 stranded in ports due to 'Auring'
This February 21, 2021 photo shows Coast Guard personnel evacuating residents in Barangay Doña Rosario in Agusan del Norte being evacuated due to Tropical Storm "Auring"
Release/Philippine Coast Guard

5,000 in evacuation sites, 4,200 stranded in ports due to 'Auring'

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2021 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Auring" (international name Dujuan) has forced more than 5,000 individuals to evacuation shelters, disaster response officials said Sunday.

The NDRRMC in a report issued at noon said the first storm to hit the Philippines this year has affected 1,410 familes or 5,475 persons in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga regions, even before it makes landfall.

Of the said figures, some 1,297 families or 5,054 are staying in 37 evacuation centers. 

Local governments also have  P180 million in assistance ready, especially for families affected in Cortes town in Surigao del Sur.

Auring has kept its strength of 65 kilometers per hour peak winds near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, according to state metereologists' 2 p.m. forecast.

It was last seen at 320 km east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur as it begins to move northwestward at a speed of 14 kph.

"On the forecast track and its probability cone, this storm may initially make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar (southern portion including Homonhon Island)-Leyte area between tonight or tomorrow early morning," PAGASA said.

The agency said Auring is likely to weaken into a tropical depression before making landfall but did not rule out maintaining its strength before doing so.

Coast Guard: 4,246 stranded

In an advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard said it has recorded the said number of passengers stranded in northern and northeastern Mindanao as well as in the Visayas and in Bicol region.

Some 94 vessels and 56 motorbancas are also taking shelter in various ports in the said areas.

The PCG said it has also deployed response teams in affected areas for possible evacuation or rescue operations.

As of Sunday afternoon, the following areas are still under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Visayas 

  • Central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Sulat, Taft, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Llorente, Hernani, General MacArthur, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Signal No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Luzon

  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Rest of Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte 
  • Southern Leyte
  • Cebu
  • Bohol
  • Siquijor
  • Negros Oriental
  • Northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto)
  • Eastern portion of Iloilo (San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles),
  • Eastern portion of Capiz (Roxas City, Panitan, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar)

Mindanao

  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao City
  • Camiguin
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Bukidnon

Forecast Position

  • Monday morning: 75 km West of Tacloban City, Leyte
  • Tuesday morning: 145 km West of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro 

— with reports from Franco Luna

