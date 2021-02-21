#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH records 1,888 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
) Devotees observe the proper social distancing and other health protocols as they celebrate the last Friday mass of August at the Plaza Miranda, fronting the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Aug. 28, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

DOH records 1,888 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

(Philstar.com) - February 21, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,888 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, February 21, bringing the number of total cases to 561,169.

Of the total caseload, 26,238 or 4.7% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 12,088 or 2.15% of total cases.

Exactly 522,843 have so far recovered after the DOH added 9,737 more recoveries, good for a 93.2% recovery rate.

What's new today?

  • Health authorities confirmed Sunday 18 more cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant in the Philippines, bringing the total B.1.1.7 variant cases in the country to 62 since it was first recorded in the country on January 7.

  • President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide on new quarantine status on Monday evening. The Metro Manila Council and the government’s pandemic task force and economic managers have all voted to recommend further easing restrictions to modified general community quarantine, the loosest quarantine designation possible. Healthcare collectives have already warned against such a shift. 
     
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government claimed in a statement that a nationwide shift to MGCQ would address the fragmented travel restrictions imposed by local governments across the country. 
     
  • Vice President Leni Robredo also opposed a possible shift to MGCQ on her radio show Sunday, citing the added risks of coronavirus transmission. 
     
  • Globally, 111 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 2.4 million deaths according to latest data from the World Health Organization.
     
  • It has been 341 days since community quarantines were first imposed. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is backing proposals to have the entire country placed under the most...
Headlines
fbfb
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
A Filipino-American engineer has played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Two female tourists from Metro Manila were nabbed after presenting fake swab test results upon arrival in El Nido in Palawan,...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' slows down, seen to weaken before landfall
'Auring' slows down, seen to weaken before landfall
7 hours ago
"There is an increasing likelihood that 'Auring' will weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall due...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5,000 in evacuation sites, 4,200 stranded in ports due to 'Auring'
5,000 in evacuation sites, 4,200 stranded in ports due to 'Auring'
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm "Auring" (international name Dujuan) has forced more than 5,000 individuals to evacuation shelters, disaster...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 18 more cases of UK coronavirus variant, total now at 62
DOH: 18 more cases of UK coronavirus variant, total now at 62
2 hours ago
"The DOH is currently investigating compliance to isolation protocols and the contact tracing done for these ROFs," the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Angara hopes COVID-19 vaccine offer sheets get signed by end-February
Angara hopes COVID-19 vaccine offer sheets get signed by end-February
3 hours ago
The administration has only until end of February to sign the offer sheets for COVID-19 vaccines from foreign drugmakers,...
Headlines
fbfb
With daily cases high and vaccines yet to arrive, VP questions easing quarantine
With daily cases high and vaccines yet to arrive, VP questions easing quarantine
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo opposes plans for the entire Philippines to shift to MGCQ starting March.
Headlines
fbfb
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
There was a slight uptrend in new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and a slowdown in the surge in Cebu City over the past week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with