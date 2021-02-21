DOH records 1,888 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,888 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, February 21, bringing the number of total cases to 561,169.

Of the total caseload, 26,238 or 4.7% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 12,088 or 2.15% of total cases.

Exactly 522,843 have so far recovered after the DOH added 9,737 more recoveries, good for a 93.2% recovery rate.

