'Auring' slows down, seen to weaken before landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) continues to slow down Sunday morning as it moves west-northwestward to northwestward in the next 48 hours, state weather bureau Pagasa reported.

In its latest weather bulletin issued on Sunday morning, Pagasa said that Auring is still packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph at the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Auring was last seen 370 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur moving west-northwestward at 10 kph at 7 a.m. Sunday, weather forecasters also said.

"There is an increasing likelihood that 'Auring' will weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear associated with the surge of the Northeast Monsoon. However, the possibility that the storm will maintain its strength until landfall is not yet ruled out," Pagasa said.

"Post-landfall, 'Auring' is forecast to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 48 hours, possibly sooner," the weather bureau also said.

Wind signals

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 has been hoisted over the following areas:

Visayas

The central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Sulat Taft, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Llorente, Hernani, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Regions and affected areas under Signal No. 2 should prepare for winds ranging of from 61 to 120 kph in the next 24 hours, Pagasa said.

Areas under either TCWS designation are also forecast to experience rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboard. Pagasa warned against sea travel in all areas under wind signals.

"Rough seas (2.5 to 4.0 m) will prevail over the southern seaboard of Luzon (including the eastern seaboard of Palawan), the remaining seaboards of Visayas, and the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Mindanao that are not under any TCWS," it added.

Meanwhile, other areas still under Signal No. 1 also include:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Catanduanes

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

Northern Samar

the rest of Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City Pulupandan, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto)

the eastern portion of Iloilo (San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the eastern portion of Capiz (Roxas City, Panitan, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar)

Mindanao

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

Forecast positions