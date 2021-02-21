'Auring' slows down, seen to weaken before landfall
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) continues to slow down Sunday morning as it moves west-northwestward to northwestward in the next 48 hours, state weather bureau Pagasa reported.
In its latest weather bulletin issued on Sunday morning, Pagasa said that Auring is still packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph at the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.
Auring was last seen 370 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur moving west-northwestward at 10 kph at 7 a.m. Sunday, weather forecasters also said.
"There is an increasing likelihood that 'Auring' will weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear associated with the surge of the Northeast Monsoon. However, the possibility that the storm will maintain its strength until landfall is not yet ruled out," Pagasa said.
"Post-landfall, 'Auring' is forecast to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 48 hours, possibly sooner," the weather bureau also said.
Wind signals
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 has been hoisted over the following areas:
Visayas
- The central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Sulat Taft, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Llorente, Hernani, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
Regions and affected areas under Signal No. 2 should prepare for winds ranging of from 61 to 120 kph in the next 24 hours, Pagasa said.
Areas under either TCWS designation are also forecast to experience rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboard. Pagasa warned against sea travel in all areas under wind signals.
"Rough seas (2.5 to 4.0 m) will prevail over the southern seaboard of Luzon (including the eastern seaboard of Palawan), the remaining seaboards of Visayas, and the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Mindanao that are not under any TCWS," it added.
Meanwhile, other areas still under Signal No. 1 also include:
Luzon
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)
Visayas
- Northern Samar
- the rest of Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City Pulupandan, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto)
- the eastern portion of Iloilo (San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the eastern portion of Capiz (Roxas City, Panitan, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar)
Mindanao
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Davao City
- Camiguin
- Misamis Oriental
- Bukidnon
Forecast positions
- Monday morning: 15 km West Northwest of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
- Tuesday morning: 70 km North of Coron, Palawan
- Latest
- Trending