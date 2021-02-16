NUPL-Cebu raises questions on nabbing of Lumad students at University of San Carlos

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-Cebu Chapter questioned the non-coordination of police officers with school officials that has been providing shelter to Lumad students since March last year.

“The violent manner of taking custody over the Lumads despite the presence of social workers and a specialized PNP unit catering to women and children’s needs may have caused distress and trauma to them, especially since the majority of the persons taken were minors,” NUPL-Cebu said in a statement Tuesday.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OFFICIAL STATEMENT February 16, 2021 The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) Cebu... Posted by National Union of Peoples' Lawyers - Cebu Chapter on Monday, February 15, 2021

Police and personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development stormed a retreat house in the University of San Carlos’s Talamban campus on Monday morning, claiming it was a “rescue operation.”

During the raid, the government nabbed 16 minor students, six students above 18 years old, two datus or community leaders and two teachers, including Alcadev teacher and activist Chad Booc, the NUPL-Cebu said.

They noted that regional police expressed intent of filing kidnapping, serious illegal detention and violation of anti-trafficking law complaints against the arrested.

But the lawyers’ group raised that parents gave written authorizations to the Lumad students in joining the bakwit schools. They also pointed out that no coordination was made when the law enforcers barged into the retreat house.

“Moreover, initial findings show that no coordination was made by the law enforcement authorities to the administrators of the retreat house before their operation nor any document or paper presented to show authority in taking custody of the 26 individuals contrary to standard protocols in rescuing alleged child victims,” NUPL-Cebu added.

A live video of the operation, which the PNP also referred to as a raid, posted by the Save Our Schools Network showed children screaming in a classroom as they were forced out by men in uniform.

“NUPL Cebu strongly denounces the manner of raiding the retreat house and the baseless apprehensions of the Lumad students, their elders and teachers. We strongly urge the Duterte administration to stop the attacks against our indigenous peoples and address the more pressing concerns of the country,” they added.

The Society of Divine Word Philippines Southern Province and the USC in a statement Monday night said the 42 students, five teachers and three community leaders were hosted for a bakwit school program with Save our Schools Network last year.

SVD Philippines and USC added there is no rescue needed as “the presence of the Lumads in the retreat house was for their welfare and well-being, and all throughout, they were nurtured, cared for, and treated with their best interest in mind.”

A Rappler tweet report said the lawyers met with those arrested on Tuesday morning. An inquest proceeding, a procedure to determine whether the warrantless arrest was valid and whether charges should be filed, may take place on Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna