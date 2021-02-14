#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House panel to look into SSS finances amid call to suspend hike in contributions
Undated photo shows the interior of an SSS branch.
SSS Facebook Page

House panel to look into SSS finances amid call to suspend hike in contributions

(Philstar.com) - February 14, 2021 - 10:43am

MANILA, Philippines — The House public accounts panel is set look into the financial condition of the Social Security System after passage of a bill suspending a planned hike in member contributions.

 The initial briefing conducted by SSS is slated for Monday, February 15.

In a statement issued Sunday morning, Rep. Jose Singson Jr. (Probinsyano Ako Party-List), who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts, said that he had filed House Resolution No. 1563 calling for the congressional inquiry that will determine any "weaknesses or excesses" in the social security program that may require amendatory legislation.

"Congress has strengthened and continues to strengthen the SSS for the purpose of aiding the firm to attain its main objectives as set forth in the law and the agency’s implementing rules and regulations," Singson said in his statement.

To recall, the lower chamber in late January approved House Bill No. 8512, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

This came as the SSS contribution rate was expected to increase from 12% in 2020 to 13% in 2021 according to the law. According to Singson, though, the purpose of the scheduled hike at the time of the law's passage was to "expand the powers and duties of the social insurance firm to ensure the long-term viability of the system."

In response, the insurance company urged Congress in late January to reconsider the move, saying the possible delay would in effect weaken and put more strain on the SSS fund amid the coronavirus pandemic and could boomerang on millions of its members. 

In the 2019 Annual Financial Report for Government Corporations, COA disclosed that SSS is among the top income earners, registering 16.71% or P268.10 billion out of the total 1.6 trillion gross earnings of state-owned and controlled corporations.

The year before, the commission also directed SSS management to improve its collection mechanisms, noting that outstanding membership loans had reached up to P78.95 billion over a four-year period. The state audit agency has also noted huge overpayments on loans to members that have yet to be refunded.

Audit examiners also disclosed that lack of monitoring related to assessment and collection of delinquencies, at least P186.2 billion in premium contributions of 463,261 have remained uncollected as of December 31, 2019.

Singson said that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines "triggered strong public clamor for deferment of the member contribution adjustment," citing the annual audit reports submitted to Congress by the Commission on Audit from previous years, which he said threw into question "the way the SSS has been managing the members’ contribution."

Earlier in January, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a halt in the increase of members' contribution to the government-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp., a call the state health insurer later heeded.  — Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM SSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Mukhang pera&rsquo;: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
‘Mukhang pera’: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday expressed embarrassment at recent comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte who told the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 Philippines firms land in Bloomberg&rsquo;s Gender-Equality Index
3 Philippines firms land in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index
By Iris Gonzales | 16 days ago
Three Filipino-owned companies the Sy Group’s SM Investments Corp., the Consunji-led I Holdings Inc. and Semirara Mining...
Headlines
fbfb
BI to allow more foreigners in Philippines
BI to allow more foreigners in Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration will allow more foreigners to enter the Philippines starting Tuesday, following the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
fbfb
Universal access to vaccines pushed anew
Universal access to vaccines pushed anew
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Once again, President Duterte harped on the importance of universal access to COVID-19 vaccines while addressing new ambassadors...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms 19 more cases of UK variant
DOH confirms 19 more cases of UK variant
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Nineteen more cases of B117 or the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 – one of them a 10-year-old boy in the Davao region...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Church: Selfless love needed, not just romantic love
Church: Selfless love needed, not just romantic love
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Officials of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines reminded the faithful to focus not only on “romantic...
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP tackles Visita Iglesia as IATF allows more attendees
CBCP tackles Visita Iglesia as IATF allows more attendees
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Catholic Church is gearing up for this year’s Holy Week observation after the government’s task force on COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
No legal basis for PMVICs to operate &ndash; Poe
No legal basis for PMVICs to operate – Poe
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The operation of private motor vehicle inspection centers , which charge motorists about P1,500 per inspection as a requirement...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec sets October 1 to 8 filing of COCs
Comelec sets October 1 to 8 filing of COCs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
With its sights set on the May 9, 2022 national and local polls, the Commission on Elections announced yesterday the calendar...
Headlines
fbfb
94% of PGH employees sign up for vaccination
94% of PGH employees sign up for vaccination
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Ninety-four percent of health workers and non-medical personnel at the Philippine General Hospital have signed up for vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with