#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House panel OKs bills to let LGUs buy COVID-19 jabs directly
This undated file photo shows the House of Representatives session hall in Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City
The STAR/Michael Varcas

House panel OKs bills to let LGUs buy COVID-19 jabs directly

(Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 9:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two proposed measures to allow local governments to engage manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines directly have hurdled the committee level.

The proposals are meant to speed up procurement and the rollout of a vaccination program across the country.

House Bill 8648 would allow for the waiving of the Phase 4 clinical trial requirement of the jabs "to expedite the procurement" on the grounds that minimum standards for its distribution would be determined by Philippine regulators.

The bill would allow local government units to get the vaccines after making an advanced payment of 50% of the cost and their authority will be until the health department has fully implemented the government's vaccination program.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque), Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte), and Minority Leader Joseph Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list) said in their explanatory note that "the costs of each day of not having the vaccine are staggering."

Citing estimates from the National Economic Development Authority, they said Metro Manila and its neighboring regions lose 0.28 percentage points of Gross Domestic Product growth, or an equivalent of around P2.1 billion a day, because of the restrictions prompted by the pandemic.

"This exacerbates the effects of this pandemic, particularly on the more vulnerable members of our society where involuntary hunger has reached unmatched heights in the country's recent history," the lawmakers said.

EUA still needed

In their proposal, LGUs can only enter into purchase deals with vaccine makers that have secured Emergency Use Approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which, so far includes the US-based Pfizer and the British-Swedish's AstraZeneca. Many cities have already signed agreements with those manufacturers.

"Following the advance payment of supply of vaccines, the foreign manufacturer, in consideration of its agreement with the concerned LGU, shall undertake to deliver the supply of vaccines within six months from the perfection of the contract," the House bill added.

The said measure would provide compensation, through an indemnification fund, for individuals who would be vaccinated and have adverse reactions. It would also exempt the LGU's efforts from import duties, taxes and other fees, "provided that the vaccines acquired shall only be used for their residents and constituents" and not for commercial distribution.

Further, it states that "the availment of the advance payment mechanism" would not be an exemption from the Commission on Audit's post-transaction audit, saying the body would have to submit its report to both chambers.

In a statement, however, a group of medical professionals said they were opposed to such measures, warning that constituents of cities and provinces with better resources could edge out those on the government's priority list.

"Mag-uunahang makabili ang may pera, maimpluwensya, at makapangyarihan," said the Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19. "Maaaring mahuli na ang mga frontliner, matatanda, at may mga ibang sakit - ang mga tunay na kailangang mauna sa bakuna dahil sa mataas na peligro sa kanilang buhay."

(Those with money, influence and power would be scrambling to get the vaccines first. This can put behind our frontliners, senior citizens and others vulnerable who are truly in need of it with a high risk to their lives.)

They added that vaccines' price could go up with piece-by-piece purchase. "Nananawagan ang HPAAC sa ating mga mambabatas na tutulan ang nasabing panukala upang masiguradong maging maayos ang pagbabakuna ng mga Pilipino," the group said. 

(We at the HPAAC urge our lawmakers to oppose this measure to ensure the proper vaccination of Filipinos.)

Congress had approved P72.5 billion in funding for the Duterte administration's purchase of the much-awaited vaccines although deals have yet to be signed.

Bill seeks special procurement rules for vaccines 

A similar proposal, or House Bill 8649, filed by Rep. Junie Cua (Quirino), also contains a provision tasking the interior secretary, along with the Government Procurement Policy Board, to come up with special procurement rules if the bill is enacted into law.

And while both had hurdled the appropriations committee, it would still be subject to amendments. Should it be enacted, it will only remain in effect during the state of calamity and public health emergency due to the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte in January allowed for local governments to enter into tripartite agreements with the national government and vaccine manufacturers if they would want to secure doses for their own constituents.

By mid-January, 28 LGUs have either signed deals or announced funding for AstraZeneca's doses, including Duterte's hometown Davao City, with none opting for the Chinese-made Sinovac which the administration had been criticized for its seeming preference for the jabs. — with reports from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 VACCINE HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER FELICIANO BELMONTE JR. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JOSEPH PADUANO MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s rant against the Lopezes and their TV network ABS-CBN, House Speaker Lord Allan...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia &mdash; survey
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia — survey
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
(Updated) Filipinos in the policy, research, business, civil society and media communities had the lowest approval rating...
Headlines
fbfb
600,000 COVID-19 jabs of Sinovac seen to arrive on Feb. 23
600,000 COVID-19 jabs of Sinovac seen to arrive on Feb. 23
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Of the total doses, 100,000 will be allocated to the Philippine military.
Headlines
fbfb
Implementation of car child seat law deferred, MVIS no longer mandatory
Implementation of car child seat law deferred, MVIS no longer mandatory
8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to defer the implementation of the car child seat law, Malacañang announced,...
Headlines
fbfb
MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia dies of COVID-19
MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia dies of COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"The entire DOTr family wishes to condole with the bereaved family of Gen. Garcia. Our thoughts and prayers are with you....
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Food security summit will address changes brought by pandemic
Palace: Food security summit will address changes brought by pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Mindanao Development Authority chairman Emmanuel Piñol took offense at the announcement, saying it appeared that he...
Headlines
fbfb
SC appoints ex-Chief Justice Puno as 'friend of court' in anti-terror law debates
SC appoints ex-Chief Justice Puno as 'friend of court' in anti-terror law debates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Supreme Court has appointed retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno as a “friend of court” that will help the tribunal...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 1,734 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 543,282
Philippines logs 1,734 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 543,282
6 hours ago
Of the confirmed cases, 31,478 are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. 
Headlines
fbfb
SC OKs procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 30K Judiciary officials, personnel
SC OKs procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 30K Judiciary officials, personnel
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court has approved the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 30,000 officials and workers of the Judic...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA approves compassionate use license on vaccines for PSG personnel
FDA approves compassionate use license on vaccines for PSG personnel
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"The PSG applied and complied with all requirements for the CSP. It was granted yesterday and the PSG Hospital takes full...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with