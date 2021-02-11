#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Supporters of ABS-CBN gathered in front of its compound on the day the House of Representatives voted on its bid to be granted fresh legislative franchise.

After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s rant against the Lopezes and their TV network ABS-CBN, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco quashed hopes that the media giant’s franchise would get renewed under his leadership.

Velasco, who until Thursday was mum about ABS-CBN, said in a statement that attempts to grant it a new franchise would have to wait until the next Congress as the House is prioritizing administration measures.

“With a little over a year until the 2022 elections, the House of Representatives is bent on finishing the remaining priority measures of this administration to ensure that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte fulfills his campaign promise to the Filipino people,” he said.

He added that on top of priority legislation, the House would also like to pass a third stimulus bill, dubbed Bayanihan 3 which he authored along with Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina), and other economic measures geared toward rebuilding the economy that has been decimated by the pandemic.

House legislative franchises committee chair Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan) issued a similar statement in January, saying that his panel’s decision in July 2020 to reject ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise — widely viewed as an attack on press freedom — “ has become final.”

In January, Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list), who was among the lawmakers who led the charge against ABS-CBN, attempted to put the network’s franchise up to a plenary vote.

But this was averted by the House leadership by archiving the bill that sought to grant ABS-CBN a provisional franchise.

Duterte says, House does

Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, a Velasco ally, had hoped that ABS-CBN’s franchise would get renewed under the leadership of the new speaker, who took over the reins of the chamber in October 2020 following a coup that ousted Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) from the top post in the House.

“I am just relying on the character of the new speaker. He’s not the type who would double cross and double talk and deal with everybody,” Atienza told ANC’s “Headstart” in January.

Duterte on Monday once again used his weekly address on the government’s response to the pandemic to touch on a completely different topic — this time, the Lopezes and their TV network ABS-CBN.

He claimed without elaborating that the Lopezes committed “criminal acts,” which he said included the DBP's reported condonation of the loans. He referred to the loans as unpaid taxes.

Because of these, he said, he would not allow the National Telecommunications Commission to grant ABS-CBN a permit to operate even if Congress grants it a new franchise.

Duterte’s words do hold sway in the House, where he has a supermajority. His pronouncements and policies, for example on ABS-CBN, have been generally followed by the lower chamber.

Duterte’s own pronouncements on ABS-CBN betray Malacañang’s claims that the president is keeping his hands off the TV network, as the chief executive has vowed to see the end of the broadcast giant which earned his ire for not airing his campaign advertisement and for supposedly taking sides during the 2016 presidential race.

ABS-CBN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES LORD ALLAN VELASCO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia &mdash; survey
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia — survey
By Christian Deiparine | 18 hours ago
(Updated) Filipinos in the policy, research, business, civil society and media communities had the lowest approval rating...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"If China fires on a Philippine vessel in the West Philippine Sea that's the time we go to a [UN Convention on the Law of...
Headlines
fbfb
US affirms commitment to MDT, VFA with Philippines
US affirms commitment to MDT, VFA with Philippines
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The United States, under the new administration of President Joe Biden, has reaffirmed its commitment to the US-Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
All is set for arrival of vaccines
All is set for arrival of vaccines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, an official of the Bureau of Customs id...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Updated) Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III discussed priority bilateral defense...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Human Rights Watch calls for thorough, impartial probe into Parlade
Human Rights Watch calls for thorough, impartial probe into Parlade
By Kristine Joy Patag | 59 minutes ago
The NUJP had flagged and was aghast with newly-installed AFP chief Cirlito Sobejana’s statement that Torres-Tupas...
Headlines
fbfb
After silence on 'VIP vaccine' fiasco, PNP deploys cops vs unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
After silence on 'VIP vaccine' fiasco, PNP deploys cops vs unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"I have taken to task the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Intelligence Group, and other National Operational Support...
Headlines
fbfb
Quezon City to do tracing, testing after transient tests positive for new COVID-19 variant
Quezon City to do tracing, testing after transient tests positive for new COVID-19 variant
2 hours ago
The city government said it was only told Wednesday that a 35-year-old man who tested positive for the more transmissible...
Headlines
fbfb
Pork hoarders warned: You will get caught
Pork hoarders warned: You will get caught
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Duterte administration has warned that authorities can easily run after pork hoarders because the government already has...
Headlines
fbfb
Russia awaits Philippines nod for Sputnik V vaccine
Russia awaits Philippines nod for Sputnik V vaccine
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Russia is ready to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines as soon as it secures an emergency use authorization from...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with