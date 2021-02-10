#VACCINEWATCHPH
Lawmakers mull penalties for lack of face masks in private vehicles
In a joint statement, the DOTr and DOH said only when drivers are alone in their vehicles may they be allowed to remove their face mask.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Lawmakers mull penalties for lack of face masks in private vehicles

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers on Wednesday mulled possible sanctions to impose on motorists found not wearing face masks in their vehicles when driving with passengers.

To recall, February 5, the transportation and health departments in a joint statement clarified that motorists need not wear face masks if they are driving a private vehicle alone. However, if they are driving with passengers, the rule is still mandatory regardless if they are from the same household. 

The policy drew flak from motorists in recent days who have questioned why members of the same household are being required to wear face masks when in a vehicle when they are not required to mask up at home.

At Wednesday's hearing of the House Committee on Transportation, lawmakers were of the consensus that penalties were needed to boost the public's consciousness of the importance of wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were, however, unable to agree on what such a sanction might be. 

"If our goal is to impose a policy of mask-wearing at all times, if it's inconvenient for people, then let's inconvenience them," Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa) said. 

An earlier study published by the University of the Philippines-OCTA Research group suggested that only 61% of Metro Manila residents said they "always or regularly" use their face shields when going outside their homes.

At a press briefing on February 2, Land Transportation Office chief Edgar Galvante added that while enforcers would not be fining or even apprehending motorists not wearing face masks, they could still be stopped by road enforcers.

Rep. Mikki Violago (Nueva Ecija, 2nd District) for her part suggested putting up signage along thoroughfares to constantly remind motorists of the mask-wearing policy, while Rep. Lianda Bolilia (4th District, Batangas) suggested imposing community service as a penalty for any motorists caught without masks in their cars. 

"I really disagree that the penalty will be the same penalty as reckless driving. Let's focus on tightening the awareness of the public regarding this," Rep. Sergio Dagooc (APEC Party-List) added. 

"We really need to support the consciousness of wearing a mask. But perhaps let's not impose the same charges as reckless driving...charging the owners of the car might be prone to corruption," Rep. Edgar Sarmiento (Samar, 1st District), who chairs the House panel, agreed. 

The Department of Health in its latest case update Monday afternoon reported that the national caseload had breached 540,000.

Franco Luna with a report by Bella Perez-Rubio 

