No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat â€”Â DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both the Department of Transportation and Land Transportation Office are of the belief that the full implementation of the child car seat law should first be deferred, they said Tuesday.

The implementation of Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act begins Tuesday, and children aged 12 and below must be secured in car seats while in private cars.

Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday on the department's road sector, the department highlighted that a transitory period of one year was provided before compliance to the law was made mandatory.

"Both the DOTr and LTO are in agreement that a deferment of the full implementation/enforcement of this new rule is warranted, especially given our current economic situation amid this still raging pandemic," transportation spokesperson Goddes Libiran also said in a statement sent to reporters earlier Tuesday, adding that motorists would not yet be apprehended.

"In consideration of the current pandemic, and until a comprehensive information, education, and communications campaign is executed in close coordination with nonprofits, civil society organizations and agencies such as PIA, DepEd, and DOH, the DOTr and LTO favor the deferment of its full implementation in terms of enforcement," she also said.

Libiran added that the law went through a battery of consultations with stakeholders before its implementing rules and regulations were drafted.

This comes after LTO Metro Manila chief Clarence Guinto drew flack on social media for suggesting that families with bigger or taller children should just get bigger cars.

"I am sorry for the confusion I have caused with my remark, which was made in jest. I realized now that it was inappropriate," Guinto, a lawyer, said in an apology he issued Monday.

The LTO earlier said that violators will have no fines for now and will initially be warned and given information materials about the law. According to the office, issuances of fines and imposition of driver’s license demerit points may be done in three to six months.

"Currently, the LTO is in the process of finalizing enforcement protocols, considering that special training is needed due the involvement of children," DOTr also said.