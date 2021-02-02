#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat â€”Â DOTr
Photo shows the exterior of the Land Transportation Office facility in Metro Manila.
Land Transportation Office-Philippines on Facebook

No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat — DOTr

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both the Department of Transportation and Land Transportation Office are of the belief that the full implementation of the child car seat law should first be deferred, they said Tuesday. 

The implementation of Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act begins Tuesday, and children aged 12 and below must be secured in car seats while in private cars.

Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday on the department's road sector, the department highlighted that a transitory period of one year was provided before compliance to the law was made mandatory.

"Both the DOTr and LTO are in agreement that a deferment of the full implementation/enforcement of this new rule is warranted, especially given our current economic situation amid this still raging pandemic," transportation spokesperson Goddes Libiran also said in a statement sent to reporters earlier Tuesday, adding that motorists would not yet be apprehended. 

"In consideration of the current pandemic, and until a comprehensive information, education, and communications campaign is executed in close coordination with nonprofits, civil society organizations and agencies such as PIA, DepEd, and DOH, the DOTr and LTO favor the deferment of its full implementation in terms of enforcement," she also said. 

Libiran added that the law went through a battery of consultations with stakeholders before its implementing rules and regulations were drafted. 

This comes after LTO Metro Manila chief Clarence Guinto drew flack on social media for suggesting that families with bigger or taller children should just get bigger cars. 

"I am sorry for the confusion I have caused with my remark, which was made in jest. I realized now that it was inappropriate," Guinto, a lawyer, said in an apology he issued Monday.

The LTO earlier said that violators will have no fines for now and will initially be warned and given information materials about the law. According to the office, issuances of fines and imposition of driver’s license demerit points may be done in three to six months.

"Currently, the LTO is in the process of finalizing enforcement protocols, considering that special training is needed due the involvement of children," DOTr also said. 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Embassy: Chinese Coast Guard law no threat of war
Embassy: Chinese Coast Guard law no threat of war
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
China’s new law authorizing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels is not a threat of war and does not specifically...
Headlines
fbfb
Relaxed quarantine in March possible &ndash; NEDA
Relaxed quarantine in March possible – NEDA
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Metro Manila may be placed under the most lenient quarantine status next month if the public observes health protocols, National...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-senator Ziga, 75
Ex-senator Ziga, 75
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Former senator Victor Ziga, who was among the members of the Senate after the EDSA 1986 People Power Revolution, passed away...
Headlines
fbfb
After Philippines' protest, China says new coast guard law not a threat of war
After Philippines' protest, China says new coast guard law not a threat of war
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
The Chinese Embassy in Manila pointed out that the new rule allowing China's coast guard to fire on foreign vessels conforms...
Headlines
fbfb
71 contacts of variant cases in Bontoc positive for COVID-19
71 contacts of variant cases in Bontoc positive for COVID-19
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday that 71 close contacts of 12 United Kingdom variant cases in Bontoc, Mountain...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Locsin tells Roque to &lsquo;lay off&rsquo; commenting on foreign policy
Locsin tells Roque to ‘lay off’ commenting on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Hours after presidential spokesman Harry Roque touted his international law experience and told a senator to enroll in one...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Amid a rise in red-tagging, continued attacks on activists and progressive groups, and shrinking spaces for dissent, many...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to scrutinize CREATE bill for possible insertions
Senate to scrutinize CREATE bill for possible insertions
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
While the bicameral conference committee has approved the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises bill, senators...
Headlines
fbfb
VACC mulls TRO vs privatized vehicle inspection, exorbitant fees
VACC mulls TRO vs privatized vehicle inspection, exorbitant fees
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
A lobby group is set to ask the Supreme Court (SC) to suspend the implementation of the privatization of motor vehicle inspection...
Headlines
fbfb
ADB allocates $25 million for advance vaccine payments
ADB allocates $25 million for advance vaccine payments
By Czeriza Valencia | 13 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has allocated $25 million of its $125-million loan approved for the Philippines in August to enable...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with