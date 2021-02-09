#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: Duterte worried by economic impact of pandemic
In this April 13, 2020 photo, soldiers assist in the distribution of claim cash assistance from the Department of Tranportation to public utility vehicle drivers in Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

Palace: Duterte worried by economic impact of pandemic

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 8:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is worried about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, Malacañang said Tuesday, as it cited the need to address the hunger caused by prolonged lockdowns.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte expressed his concerns about the effects of the pandemic during an unscheduled meeting with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

RELATED: Duterte: Economy is sinking deeper but gov't is trying its best

"It was on a Sunday. And the president really met with Secretary Dominguez to talk about the economy. So, our president was really worried and we really need to recover as soon as possible because clearly, more people may die of hunger instead of COVID-19," Roque said at a press briefing.  

"That is why the appeal of the president is to wear face masks, wash hands, observe physical distancing. Take care of our lives because it is important to save our countrymen who are going hungry because of the prolonged lockdown," he added.

Trade chief: Relaxed quarantine restrictions possible

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the relaxation of quarantine restrictions is possible if the COVID-19 numbers improve.

"If you ask the economic team, we are really considering it. As long as we establish the numbers, we will really make the proposal to deescalate, to relax. It’s about time... Perhaps by this time, most of our countrymen, almost all of our countrymen are complying and are used to our health protocols," Lopez said.

"With regard to the easing (of restrictions), I think it’s something we can really consider even next month if the number of cases continue to go down. Remember, we only paused (the reopening of the economy because of the entry of the new (COVID-19) variant," he added.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan will be under general community quarantine this month while the rest of the Philippines will be under the most lenient modified general community quarantine.

Lopez said the vaccination program would "definitely" have a positive effect on the economy.

"It will definitely regain much of iyong lost consumer confidence and after that, business confidence, and people will be confident to go out," the trade chief said.
 
"But even without the vaccine, we have been proposing also even earlier, if the number of cases continue to go down, we can consider a continuous, gradual, calibrated and safe reopening," Lopez said.

Lopez said while there are signs of recovery, the country is still far from the pre-COVID-19 growth levels.  

"We have to continue the gradual reopening so more people will have jobs," he said.
 
"Once we establish that we (are) able to manage the new variant, I’m positive the president will allow it."

RELATED: Duterte revokes IATF decision allowing minors in MGCQ areas to go out

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT INFLATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC GROWTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
8 hours ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 21 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
22 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 2
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Justices ask: Has the anti-terrorism law 'chilled' petitioners into silence?
Justices ask: Has the anti-terrorism law 'chilled' petitioners into silence?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 38 minutes ago
Molo said that while Carpio is not cowering in fear, nor would the former justice ever do so, “it would be another...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Module with wrong portrayal of Igorots 'mistakenly reproduced'
DepEd: Module with wrong portrayal of Igorots 'mistakenly reproduced'
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
DepEd said the modules were "not distributed to learners since the field offices concerned, upon learning about the incident,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers in anti-terrorism law petitions reminded against public statements
Lawyers in anti-terrorism law petitions reminded against public statements
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta warned lawyers involved in the high stakes petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe on &lsquo;condoned&rsquo; Lopez loans
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe on ‘condoned’ Lopez loans
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
This, even if the DBP already denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies back in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500
Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500
2 hours ago
At the agency's 30th founding anniversary on Monday, February 2, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, dedicated the commemoration...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with