Palace: Duterte worried by economic impact of pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is worried about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, Malacañang said Tuesday, as it cited the need to address the hunger caused by prolonged lockdowns.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte expressed his concerns about the effects of the pandemic during an unscheduled meeting with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

"It was on a Sunday. And the president really met with Secretary Dominguez to talk about the economy. So, our president was really worried and we really need to recover as soon as possible because clearly, more people may die of hunger instead of COVID-19," Roque said at a press briefing.

"That is why the appeal of the president is to wear face masks, wash hands, observe physical distancing. Take care of our lives because it is important to save our countrymen who are going hungry because of the prolonged lockdown," he added.

Trade chief: Relaxed quarantine restrictions possible

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the relaxation of quarantine restrictions is possible if the COVID-19 numbers improve.

"If you ask the economic team, we are really considering it. As long as we establish the numbers, we will really make the proposal to deescalate, to relax. It’s about time... Perhaps by this time, most of our countrymen, almost all of our countrymen are complying and are used to our health protocols," Lopez said.

"With regard to the easing (of restrictions), I think it’s something we can really consider even next month if the number of cases continue to go down. Remember, we only paused (the reopening of the economy because of the entry of the new (COVID-19) variant," he added.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan will be under general community quarantine this month while the rest of the Philippines will be under the most lenient modified general community quarantine.

Lopez said the vaccination program would "definitely" have a positive effect on the economy.

"It will definitely regain much of iyong lost consumer confidence and after that, business confidence, and people will be confident to go out," the trade chief said.



"But even without the vaccine, we have been proposing also even earlier, if the number of cases continue to go down, we can consider a continuous, gradual, calibrated and safe reopening," Lopez said.

Lopez said while there are signs of recovery, the country is still far from the pre-COVID-19 growth levels.

"We have to continue the gradual reopening so more people will have jobs," he said.



"Once we establish that we (are) able to manage the new variant, I’m positive the president will allow it."

