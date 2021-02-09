#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Parlade sticks to guns on comment vs reporter
Screen grab shows Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. attending a Senate hearing on red-tagging.
Screen grab/Senate of the Philippines YouTube

Parlade sticks to guns on comment vs reporter

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. is sticking to his guns that Inquirer.net reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas based her article on her “old perception” of the military, not on a petition that was filed in the Supreme Court and is available as public record.

The general, however, said he could "probably apologize" that his Facebook rant reflected on the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, to which he is a spokesperson. He said that his post was personal and he did not intend to drag NTF-ELCAC into the mess caused by his calling Torres-Tupas a propagandist for rebels.

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart on Tuesday, Parlade said he does not intend to sue Torres-Tupas when he replied “Aiding the terrorists by spreading lies? Puede” to a social media user on his post claiming her report as fake.

Parlade said he was merely saying a complaint may be filed against the journalist. He added that cyber libel raps may be filed against her too. “We don’t even have to invoke this [Anti-Terrorism Act],” he added.

The military general said he sends his apology if his comments scared Torres-Tupas since he did not mean any harm. “Kung yun lang naman ang kailangan, just to assure Ms. Tupas that we mean no harm on her, yeah, of course, I’d like to say sorry to those circulating the news that I’m threatening her. I am not," Parlade added.

Asked on what specifically he is apologizing for, Parlade said it appears that the Torres-Tupas is becoming scared, “because of the way the media portrays this issue,” even though that was not his intention.

But the military general maintained that he, as an ordinary citizen and not as NTF-ELCAC official, was only commenting on Torres-Tupas’ report that he deems is wrong.

“I’m not suing Ms. Tupas. I’m not suing Inquirer. I’m just raising an important issue na hindi po pwede yung paulit ulit itong ginagawa nila,” Parlade said citing a November 2020 report by Torres-Tupas. This article was based on a manifestation filed before the SC, informing the tribunal that two Aeta farmers are charged under the widely opposed law.

Torres-Tupas, in an article on Monday, explained that reporters covering the Judiciary beat usually quote from pleadings filed, as with the coverage of the ATA. “A journalist’s work is almost entirely paper-dependent—petitions, manifestations, interventions, affidavits, decisions, court orders and the list goes on,” she said.

Parlade had again slammed this earlier report saying it supposedly shows Torres-Tupas’ “established bias against the [Armed Forces of the Philippines].”

The military general repeated this in the interview, as he insisted: “I really don’t think that the basis of that news report is based on that specific document submitted to the SC. Ang basis niya dun ay yung kanyang old perception on this incident."

Parlade offered no proof of his assertion.

Parlade said he is willing to meet with the management of Inquirer.net and with Torres-Tupas.

Anti-terrorism law debates

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, author of the anti-terrorism law, said “something is very wrong with Lt. Gen. Parlade’s mindset.”

“On its face, his statement clearly implying that a journalist ‘was aiding the terrorists’ is careless and insensitive. I do not know how else any literate person can interpret that,” he added.

Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act had called the Supreme Court’s attention to Parlade’s post which they deemed as a “threat of criminal prosecution” and a threat that engender fear to journalists and ordinary citizens.

Lacson, however, said his primary concern is on the anti-terrorism law that si currently being contested at the SC. “If Lt. Gen. Parlade wants to help enlighten the magistrates as he claims, he can do it better by not talking about terrorism,” the senator added.

Oral arguments of the 37 petitions challenging the ATA will resume on Tuesday afternoon.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW ANTONIO PARLADE PANFILO LACSON RED-TAGGING SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
15 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Pork was scarce in market stalls yesterday and chicken seemed to have also disappeared as most wet market vendors refused...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by mid-February through the COVAX facility,...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
2 hours ago
DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters that is finalizing a repatriation flight...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator pushes for teenage pregnancy bill anew amid rise in pregnant teens
Senator pushes for teenage pregnancy bill anew amid rise in pregnant teens
2 hours ago
"The continued rise of early pregnancies is yet another challenge to the health and welfare of Filipino families in the middle...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
3 hours ago
Guanzon said some 6.3 million voters were “dropped from list” for failing to vote in either the 2016 and 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week &mdash; DFA
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week — DFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
DFA on Monday night said it has repatriated a total of 359,977 migrant Filipinos since February 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with