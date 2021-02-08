#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory but will benefit everyone
A health workers conducts a supplemental immunization in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on February 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH: COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory but will benefit everyone

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government will not compel Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but the public should understand that receiving COVID-19 shots will also protect their families, the Department of Health said Monday.

“We’re not going in the direction that we’re going to force vaccines on people,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

But the government highly encourages the public to take part in COVID-19 vaccination, which is one of the most important tools to end the pandemic.

“People have to realize that even though we’re not mandating it, we’re strongly encouraging vaccination. Because having yourself inoculated is not only for your own benefit but also for your family,” Vergeire said.

“If they become protected from getting COVID-19, their family members can be also protected because we lessen those people who can be exposed and who can have this kind of disease among our population,” she added in a mix of English and Filipino. 

The government faces the challenge of conducting a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which relies heavily on public trust that vaccines are both effective and safe, as it re-establishes trust in immunization following the highly politicized Dengvaxia controversy in 2017.

RELATED: How the Dengvaxia scare helped erode decades of public trust in vaccines

Almost half of Filipinos are not inclined to get vaccinated against COVID-19 mainly due to safety concerns, a survey released by Pulse Asia in January suggested. Only 32% of the 2,400 adult respondents said they were willing get COVID-19 jabs, while the remaining 21% were undecided.

A separate Social Weather Stations survey released last year showed that 66% of adult Filipinos were willing to receive COVID-19 jabs, while 31% were not.

The Philippines is aiming to secure a total of 146 to 148 vaccine doses to inoculate at least 50 million people this year alone. Frontline health workers remain on top of the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination, followed by senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, frontline workers in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and poor families. 

Malacañang said the country is ready to launch its COVID-19 immunization drive next week but there is no exact date yet for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The country has nearly 539,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 11,000 deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
SC OKs release of ex-Chief Justice Corona's retirement benefits
SC OKs release of ex-Chief Justice Corona's retirement benefits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court has granted the plea of widow of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was impeached in May 2012, to...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccination of health workers completed within a month &mdash; Palace
Vaccination of health workers completed within a month — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The inoculation of the Philippines' 1.4 million medical frontliners is expected to be completed within a month, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines posts alarming growth in teenage pregnancies
Philippines posts alarming growth in teenage pregnancies
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Almost seven girls aged 14 and younger are giving birth in the country every day, according to the latest findings released...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte forms National Amnesty Commission for rebel returnees
Duterte forms National Amnesty Commission for rebel returnees
By Alexis Romero | 58 minutes ago
"This is part of the efforts toward peace, where we offer the hand of peace to some groups so they can go back to normal and...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR lauds bills seeking accessibility and mobility for PWDs
CHR lauds bills seeking accessibility and mobility for PWDs
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
In a statement sent to reporters, the CHR said that the move was "a welcome update to ensure that the evolving needs of PWDs...
Headlines
fbfb
Kabataan rep urges House to condemn general for red-tagging schools
Kabataan rep urges House to condemn general for red-tagging schools
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Rep. Sarah Elago is urging the House to condemn Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade for red-tagging dozens of universities across the...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Don't forget health protocols during Chinese New Year
Palace: Don't forget health protocols during Chinese New Year
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"It's OK to celebrate but we should not forget how COVID spread. We should continue to wear face masks, wash our hands and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with