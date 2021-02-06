#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DILG, UP agree to review 1992 accord
DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya described the meeting as cordial, adding that both sides agreed to create a technical working group (TWG) which will review provisions of the accord.
STAR/Boy Santos/File

DILG, UP agree to review 1992 accord

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the University of the Philippines agreed yesterday to review a 1992 agreement banning the entry of police officers in UP campuses without prior notice.

The decision was reached at the end of an hour-long meeting at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Present during the meeting were UP president Danilo Concepcion and chancellor Fidel Nemenzo.

DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya described the meeting as cordial, adding that both sides agreed to create a technical working group (TWG) which will review provisions of the accord.

“We have two options, amend the UP-DILG agreement or create a new agreement,” Malaya said in a phone interview.

Malaya said there are some provisions of the agreement which are “unconstitutional” but stopped short of mentioning them.

Both sides agreed that some parts of the accord are no longer applicable, stressing the need to beef up security presence on university campuses, particularly at UP Diliman in Quezon City where commercial establishments have sprouted in the past years, making it a target for criminals.

Another issue which the two sides want to resolve is the presence of alleged front organizations of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in UP that recruit students to join the armed struggle.

Malaya clarified they only want to address the recruitment and “brainwashing” of students to become rebels and not expressions of dissent against the government through peaceful protests.

“Let me emphasize that both sides respect the right of UP faculty members and students to criticize the government. Protesting is respected in our Constitution,” he said, adding the issue is the intent to recruit combatants.

The accord was signed by then UP president Jose Abueva and former DILG chief Rafael Alunan after the enactment of Republic Act 6975, which created the Philippine National Police and placed it under the DILG.

Last Thursday, officials of UP and the Department of National Defense (DND) met and recommitted to protecting academic freedom and enforcing national laws while ironing out differences over the termination of the 1989 agreement that prevents the uncoordinated entry of military personnel into UP campuses.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairman J. Prospero De Vera III facilitated the first dialogue between Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Concepcion since the DND unilaterally abrogated the agreement last month.

“The dialogue afforded the key leaders the opportunity to discuss the way forward and possible areas of cooperation on how both institutions can promote their mutual aspirations to ensure a safe and secure environment conducive to learning,” read the joint statement signed by the three officials.

“The parties agreed and look forward to subsequent meetings to continue the dialogue,” it added.

Officials, however, did not release specific details on what was discussed, as well as the schedule of the next meeting.

De Vera expressed gratitude to Lorenzana and Concepcion for their openness to sit down and talk about their concerns and observations on the DND-UP accord.

“As I have said in my previous statement, both DND and UP have publicly stated their continuing commitment to protect academic freedom, promote the welfare of students and enforce national laws – all embodied in no less than the Constitution itself,” he added.

The dialogue was also attended by DND Undersecretary for defense operations Cesar Yano, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, UP vice president for public affairs Elena Pernia and CHED executive director Cinderella Filipina Benitez-Jaro.

The CHED chief said they will also host dialogues between the military and other public and private higher education institutions (HEIs) to find common ground in ensuring the protection of students while upholding academic freedom.

DND spokesman Director Arsenio Andolong said the dialogue between the parties was fruitful and the department expressed its openness to listen to the position of the UP administration and “move forward and strengthen our collaboration with academic institutions.”

Encouraged by the development, newly installed AFP chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said: “We will do the same with other institutions.

This thing will be resolved through dialogue. If we speak independent of one another, avoid dialogue, we won’t reach a point of reconciliation or convergence.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Leila de Lima introduced a measure seeking to uphold academic freedom in UP to ensure that exchange and expression of ideas are free from intimidation from coercive forces of the state within the university premises.

In filing Senate Bill No. 2035, an amendment to Republic Act 9500 (The University of the Philippines Charter of 2008), De Lima seeks to enact and make permanent the UP-DND Accord of 1989.

“This bill prohibits military operations within the campuses, except under conditions of lawless violence, invasion or rebellion, and during civil defense operations upon invitation by UP authorities,” she said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Lorenzana should be commended for taking a step backward in agreeing to a dialogue with UP officials “in finding a common ground to resolve the issues involving the state’s security concerns and the UP alumni’s time-honored academic freedom.”

#DefendUP Network

Today, UP alumni will gather at the university’s flagship campus in Diliman, Quezon City for the launch of #DefendUP Network, an initiative to unite all efforts and initiatives of the UP community to uphold and defend academic freedom.

“We share the common principle that UP is and must remain a safe space for free thought, expression, criticism and dissent,” the network said.

“We are united in upholding the 1989 UP-DND accord and demanding its reinstatement,” it added.

The solidarity night will feature speeches and performances from prominent alumni, including National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, scriptwriter Ricky Lee, theater actress Monique Wilson, singer Bayang Barrios and artist Juan Miguel Severo.

Careful with red-tagging

Yesterday, Sobejana said the military would be more careful and precise in identifying enemies of the state under his leadership.

Interviewed by ANC, he addressed the issue of red-tagging by saying: “We (military) should be extra careful lalo na sa pagsasalita (especially in what we say). We should be very accurate in determining the enemies of the state.”

Sobejana said he had discussed the matter last Thursday in his meeting with AFP officials and emphasized the need to gain friends rather than create enemies among the citizens they’ve sworn to serve and protect.

“I do believe that for us to win this war (against insurgency), we should not just make ourselves bigger but make the enemy smaller,” he said. “So it’s better to create friends than creating enemies. Besides, we are mandated to serve the people so we should not appear as the enemy of the people.”

“We should be very careful (in red-tagging people) because the burden of proof is on us... if we talk a lot while we have no evidence in our hands,” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

The new AFP chief also distanced the military from the public tirades of Maj. Gen. Antonio Parlade against a journalist who wrote a story on a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Law.

“He is part of the armed forces, but na-designate siya. We need to discuss all these things to thresh it out,” Sobejana said, referring to Parlade being the designated spokesman for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Sobejana underscored that Parlade, in red-tagging the Inquirer.net reporter as a propagandist and threatening her with charges, was speaking for the NTF-ELCAC and not the AFP.

He said he would discuss the matter personally with Parlade, while emphasizing that the military should not be involved in threatening its constituents.

Meanwhile, Lacson warned that Parlade’s threats to use the Anti-Terrorism Law against the reporter could jeopardize the executive branch’s efforts to defend the constitutionality of the controversial statute before the Supreme Court.

Lacson, who authored and sponsored the law as chairman of the Senate committee on national defense and security, said: “At a time unity is needed against threats such as terrorism, actions that threaten to divide are the last thing our country needs.”

“Accusing a journalist of ‘aiding the terrorists by spreading lies,’ assuming that such comment was accurately attributed to him (Parlade), surely does not help the government to convince the magistrates of the Supreme Court to rule in its favor,” he added.  –  Janvic Mateo, Michael Punongbayan, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Romina Cabrera, Paolo Romero

DILG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines exceeds 11,000
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines exceeds 11,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
A total of 11,058 people who contracted the coronavirus disease have died in the country, data from the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education &mdash; teachers' group
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education — teachers' group
8 hours ago
"It is verging on immoral to be stocking up on [a] war arsenal while our people reel in health and economic crisis," said...
Headlines
fbfb
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday night berated Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for accusing a journalist of being a propagandist for...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO won&rsquo;t suspend new vehicle inspection system
LTO won’t suspend new vehicle inspection system
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
After sparking public uproar and the prospect of a Senate investigation, motor vehicle inspection criticized as added burden...
Headlines
fbfb
Court junks case vs two of 'Human Rights Day 7,' reminds cops to observe people's rights
Court junks case vs two of 'Human Rights Day 7,' reminds cops to observe people's rights
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A Mandaluyong court has junked the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against journalist Lady Ann Salem...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
Boring machine part for metro subway arrives
Boring machine part for metro subway arrives
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The most essential component of the tunnel-boring machine, which will be used for the country’s first underground railway...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF expands list of foreigners allowed to enter Philippines
IATF expands list of foreigners allowed to enter Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Holders of special resident retiree’s visa are among the individuals who will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: Not so flattering findings in drug war review
DOJ: Not so flattering findings in drug war review
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A review panel led by the Department of Justice has submitted its report on drug war operations that resulted in over 6,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Foundation forges bridges for a better Filipino future
Foundation forges bridges for a better Filipino future
1 hour ago
The year 2020 has been a challenging one for every Filipino.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with