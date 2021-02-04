Lawmakers can't be prevented from pushing for charter change â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Congress cannot be prevented from pushing for charter change, Malacañang said Thursday, after some mayors expressed concern about the timing of efforts to amend the Constitution.

Voting 62-3, the House constitutional amendments committee approved last Tuesday Resolution of Both Houses No. 2, which aims to give Congress the flexibility to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. The resolution seeks to add "unless otherwise provided by law” to the charter's economic provisions, an amendment that lawmakers said would relax limits on foreign ownership in some industries and attract more investments.

Mayors Joy Belmonte of Quezon City and Toby Tiangco of Navotas have expressed belief that it is not the right time to amend the charter. Belmote has said the proposed amendments to the charter should have been brought up during the start of President Rodrigo Duterte's term to dispel the public's suspicions about the matter. Tiangco, meanwhile, has said local governments have no time to talk about charter change because they are busy helping their pandemic-affected constituents.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, said it's the job of lawmakers to introduce changes to the Constitution.

"Well, we respect the views of these mayors of course but we also have to respect the work of Congress to push for these things," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing.

"No one can interfere with the power of Congress to propose amendments to the Constitution. It's their job," he added.

There are suspicions that charter change would be used to lift the term limits of officials but lawmakers deny this, saying only the economic provisions would be reviewed. Duterte has assured the public that he does not intend to stay in power beyond his term.