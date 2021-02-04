#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawmakers can't be prevented from pushing for charter change â€” Palace
Protesters outside Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City rail against fresh moves to amend the Constitution in the House of Representatives on January 26, 2020.
Released/Makabayan bloc

Lawmakers can't be prevented from pushing for charter change — Palace

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Congress cannot be prevented from pushing for charter change, Malacañang said Thursday, after some mayors expressed concern about the timing of efforts to amend the Constitution.

Voting 62-3, the House constitutional amendments committee approved last Tuesday Resolution of Both Houses No. 2, which aims to give Congress the flexibility to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. The resolution seeks to add "unless otherwise provided by law” to the charter's economic provisions, an amendment that lawmakers said would relax limits on foreign ownership in some industries and attract more investments.

Mayors Joy Belmonte of Quezon City and Toby Tiangco of Navotas have expressed belief that it is not the right time to amend the charter. Belmote has said the proposed amendments to the charter should have been brought up during the start of President Rodrigo Duterte's term to dispel the public's suspicions about the matter. Tiangco, meanwhile, has said local governments have no time to talk about charter change because they are busy helping their pandemic-affected constituents.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, said it's the job of lawmakers to introduce changes to the Constitution.

"Well, we respect the views of these mayors of course but we also have to respect the work of Congress to push for these things," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing.

"No one can interfere with the power of Congress to propose amendments to the Constitution. It's their job," he added.

There are suspicions that charter change would be used to lift the term limits of officials but lawmakers deny this, saying only the economic provisions would be reviewed. Duterte has assured the public that he does not intend to stay in power beyond his term.

CHARTER CHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday confirmed that three tourists who entered Boracay island with counterfeit RT-PCR (Reverse...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the acquisition of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force, Cabinet...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The Senate committee on public services is set to conduct an inquiry into the operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and his allies filed a bill seeking to give additional cash assistance to families...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-senator Osme&ntilde;a, 86
Ex-senator Osmeña, 86
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Former senator John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña, who survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing, died on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lawmakers can't be prevented from pushing for charter change &mdash; Palace
Lawmakers can't be prevented from pushing for charter change — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Congress cannot be prevented from pushing for charter change, Malacañang said Thursday, after some mayors expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte declares September as Philippine Film Industry Month
Duterte declares September as Philippine Film Industry Month
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Philippines will hold month-long celebrations for the local film industry every year following a proclamation from President...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Up to Comelec to decide whether to ban face-to-face campaigns
Palace: Up to Comelec to decide whether to ban face-to-face campaigns
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
It is too early to decide on whether to ban face-to-face campaigns during the 2022 elections as the government is still preparing...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine set this week &mdash; DOST
Janssen clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine set this week — DOST
3 hours ago
Clinical trials for Janssen Pharmaceutical's candidate vaccine for the coronavirus are expected to begin any time this week,...
Headlines
fbfb
More displaced tourism workers to get gov&rsquo;t aid
More displaced tourism workers to get gov’t aid
3 hours ago
More displaced workers in the tourism sector would get aid from the government after the Department of Labor and Employment...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with