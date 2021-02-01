Asked about families with bigger children, LTO says: Use bigger cars

MANILA, Philippines — In order to comply with a new law barring children 12 years old and younger from sitting in the front seat of cars, families should simply get bigger cars, the Land Transportation Office claimed.

With the implementation of Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act starting Tuesday, February 2, children below 12 years of age are prohibited from taking the front seats in vehicles, while the driver is required to properly secure a child in a restraint system unless the child is at least 4.92 feet tall and can be secured by a regular belt.

Speaking in an interview aired over dzMM TeleRadyo, LTO Metro Manila chief Clarence Guinto said the new law is "for the protection of the children," calling on the public to comply with the new measure.

Asked about what families should do about bigger children who don't fit in the limited backseat of their vehicles, he said: "Siguro ma’am laki-lakihan mo ang sasakyan mo (Ma'am, I suppose you should get a bigger car.) We will take note of that."

"The circular was issued in May 2020. Surely they studied it. Us here at LTO, with our enforcers, we just enforce the law," he also said in mixed Filipino and English.

"Those who are older than 12 years old and but still short, they still have the capacity to react to a situation, while children 12 years old and below should really use a child restraining seat."

The LTO has already drawn backlash over its privatization of motor vehicle inspection centers and its new system required for car registration.

Why does this matter?