DOH adds 2,103 coronavirus cases as tally breaches 525,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,103 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 31, bringing the number of total cases to 525,618.

Of the total caseload, 27,318 or 5.2% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 80 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 10,749.

Exactly 487,551 have so far recovered after the DOH added 11,653 more recoveries, good for a 92.8% recovery rate.

What's new today?

Daily cases continue to number in the thousands. Just the day before, the department recorded 2,109 COVID-19 cases.

The Philippine Genome Center did not detect the B117 variant of the coronavirus in 48 samples for its fourth batch of sequencing, the DOH said Saturday night.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has asked Filipino Catholics for continued financial support to the Catholic Church amid financial difficulties in parishes.

It has been 320 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is under the world's longest lockdown.

— Franco Luna