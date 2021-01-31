#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH adds 2,103 coronavirus cases as tally breaches 525,000
Devotees observe proper social distancing and other health protocols as they celebrate the last Friday mass of August at the Plaza Miranda, fronting the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on August 28, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo

DOH adds 2,103 coronavirus cases as tally breaches 525,000

(Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,103 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 31, bringing the number of total cases to 525,618.

Of the total caseload, 27,318 or 5.2% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 80 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 10,749.

Exactly 487,551 have so far recovered after the DOH added 11,653 more recoveries, good for a 92.8% recovery rate.

What's new today?

  • Daily cases continue to number in the thousands. Just the day before, the department recorded 2,109 COVID-19 cases. 
  • The Philippine Genome Center did not detect the B117 variant of the coronavirus in 48 samples for its fourth batch of sequencing, the DOH said Saturday night.
  • The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has asked Filipino Catholics for continued financial support to the Catholic Church amid financial difficulties in parishes. 
  • It has been 320 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is under the world's longest lockdown. 

 — Franco Luna

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Car seats for kids now required
Car seats for kids now required
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Beginning tomorrow, children below 12 years old are now prohibited from taking the front seats in vehicles, with the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines back to old travel status quo &ndash; Nograles
Philippines back to old travel status quo – Nograles
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The travel restriction covering 36 countries with recorded cases of new variants of COVID-19 will be lifted effective tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbfb
Magalong resignation is 'good example' for officials violating curbs to follow &mdash; Robredo
Magalong resignation is 'good example' for officials violating curbs to follow — Robredo
5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday welcomed contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong's move to step down after attending...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte toughens law vs money laundering
Duterte toughens law vs money laundering
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Apart from real estate brokers and agents, the government can now also go after and freeze assets of “suspicious”...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC chair Dante Jimenez dies due to aortic aneurysm
PACC chair Dante Jimenez dies due to aortic aneurysm
1 day ago
(Updated 2:30 p.m.) Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chair Dante Jimenez has passed away due to an aortic aneurysm,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP reshuffles execs to new posts as phone-grabbing general Bathan retires
PNP reshuffles execs to new posts as phone-grabbing general Bathan retires
By Franco Luna | 4 minutes ago
“We are infusing new blood into the command structure to fill the void created by the retirement of some senior officials...
Headlines
fbfb
House intensifies health protocols with COVID-19 variants confirmed in Philippines
House intensifies health protocols with COVID-19 variants confirmed in Philippines
3 hours ago
“Coronavirus cases in the House have been brought down quite remarkably but because of the new strain, we cannot be...
Headlines
fbfb
Health workers on gov't pandemic response a year later: 'Inefficient, negligent, failure'
Health workers on gov't pandemic response a year later: 'Inefficient, negligent, failure'
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Health workers fighting the pandemic in the country for nearly a year now have lamented the Duterte administration's poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Seized Chinese vessel should be punished, fishers&rsquo; group says
Seized Chinese vessel should be punished, fishers’ group says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"It is already illegal to enter our territory, but they're also robbing us of our natural resources. And yet they...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 variant not seen from samples in latest genome sequencing
DOH: COVID-19 variant not seen from samples in latest genome sequencing
6 hours ago
The health department on Saturday said it has not detected the new coronavirus variant first seen in the United Kingdom in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with