Davao City extends curfew, liquor ban until March 31

MANILA, Philippines — The liquor ban and curfew which has been imposed in Davao City since November 2020 has been extended again, with these policies aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus infections in the city now scheduled to end on March 31.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said in an executive order issued Friday that it is necessary to extend the liquor ban and the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew “to regulate some activities that can contribute to local transmission in the city.”

Duterte added that there is a need to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city as dedicated beds at Southern Philippines Medical Center for patients with the highly infectious respiratory disease are already fully occupied.

The liquor ban and curfew first imposed in November was supposed to end on January 7, but Duterte extended it until the end of the month.

Davao City will remain under general community quarantine for the whole month of February. — Xave Gregorio