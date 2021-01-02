Davao City extends liquor ban, curfew until end of January

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City, which has seen a surge of coronavirus infections in recent days, is extending its liquor ban and curfew until the end of January.

Until January 31, Davao City residents cannot buy liquor from stores, while a curfew would persist from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Related Stories Metro Manila, Davao City among areas under GCQ in January

All sari-sari stores must close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while all karaoke sessions in private properties are banned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“It does not mean that if it is a new year COVID-19 is gone,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said in Bisaya in a statement. “We will continue our COVID-19 response in Davao City. This includes regulations and mandatory health protocols against COVID-19.”

Davao City has been among the areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to data from the Department of Health.