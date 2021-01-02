#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Davao City extends liquor ban, curfew until end of January
This May 21, 2020 photo shows Davao International Airport
City Government of Davao
Davao City extends liquor ban, curfew until end of January
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City, which has seen a surge of coronavirus infections in recent days, is extending its liquor ban and curfew until the end of January.

Until January 31, Davao City residents cannot buy liquor from stores, while a curfew would persist from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

All sari-sari stores must close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while all karaoke sessions in private properties are banned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“It does not mean that if it is a new year COVID-19 is gone,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said in Bisaya in a statement. “We will continue our COVID-19 response in Davao City. This includes regulations and mandatory health protocols against COVID-19.”

Davao City has been among the areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to data from the Department of Health.

DAVAO CITY SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila residents urged: Sign up for free COVID-19 vaccine
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
The Manila city government has created a website for the pre-registration of residents who want to receive free COVID-19 vaccine,...
Nation
fbfb
Makati hits 10,000 COVID-19 cases
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
More than 10,000 people in Makati have been infected with COVID-19 as 2020 drew to a close, according to data from the city...
Nation
fbfb
Cops in soldiers’ fatal shooting dismissed
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Nine police officers tagged in the shooting that left four Army soldiers dead in Jolo, Sulu in June last year have been dismissed from the service.
Nation
fbfb
Southern Tagalog NPA leader falls
By Artemio Dumlao | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Government forces arrested a ranking member of the New People’s Army in Bulacan on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
National ID system pre-registration hits 10 million
By Czerina Valencia | 1 day ago
More than 10 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the National Economic...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Catholics told: Be like Mary in facing challenges
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
People should face 2021 and its challenges “like Mother Mary,” Baclaran Church parish priest Fr. Roland Balase...
Nation
fbfb
7 held for drinking in public in San Juan
By Jose Rodel Clapano | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Seven men were arrested for holding a drinking session on the street in San Juan on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
Las Piñas fire leaves 5 families homeless
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
A fire destroyed a house in Las Piñas yesterday, leaving five families homeless.
Nation
fbfb
P128,000 firecrackers seized in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
A team of operatives from the Quezon City Police District and the city government’s Market Development and Administration Department confiscated some P128,000 worth of firecrackers ahead of New Year’s...
Nation
fbfb
Floods, landslides hit Bicol provinces
By Cet Dematera | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Continuous moderate to heavy rains spawned by the tail-end of a frontal system in the past 24 hours triggered landslides and flooding in Albay, Sorsogon and Camarines Sur, the Office of Civil Defense reported ...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with