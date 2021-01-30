Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rise to 523,516 with 2,109 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday said 2,109 more people contracted coronavirus in the country, bringing the national caseload to 523,516.

Of the total number of cases, 33,943 or 7.1% are marked active.

Recoveries rose to 475,904 after another 146 Filipinos were reported to have beat the virus.

But the death toll hit 10,669 after the DOH logged 71 new fatalities.

New today

Philippine envoy to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed that 56 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from American pharmaceutical companies are expected to arrive in Manila by May.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno is prohibiting all street parties, stage shows, parades, street games and dragon dances from February 11 to February 12, canceling all Chinese New Year celebrations to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 66% in multi-continental trials, the company said. However, the shot does not protect as well against a variant first detected in South Africa where the vaccine proved 57% effective.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday night said Filipinos across 85 countries and territories have contracted coronavirus.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio and Agence France-Presse