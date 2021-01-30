#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rise to 523,516 with 2,109 new infections
A man asks for alms from passing motorists along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Friday morning. About four million workers were left jobless due to the effects of the pandemic as of December 2020, according to the labor department.
The STAR/ Miguel De Guzman



(Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday said 2,109 more people contracted coronavirus in the country, bringing the national caseload to 523,516. 

Of the total number of cases, 33,943 or 7.1% are marked active.

Recoveries rose to 475,904 after another 146 Filipinos were reported to have beat the virus.

But the death toll hit 10,669 after the DOH logged 71 new fatalities.

New today

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio and Agence France-Presse

